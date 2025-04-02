Ependion AB: Ependion strengthens its position in the energy sector through acquisition

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, THE UNITED KINGDOM, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, NORTH KOREA, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAW.

Westermo, a business entity of Ependion, has entered into an agreement to acquire all shares in Welotec, headquartered in Laer, Germany. Through this transaction, Westermo strengthens its position in the rapidly growing energy segment and gains access to complementary new technology within Edge Computing. To partially finance the initial purchase price of MEUR 35.2, the Annual General Meeting on 13 May 2025 will be proposed to authorise the Board to decide on a directed share issue of approximately MSEK 300. A performance-based earn-out of up to MEUR 14.8 may be paid based on the company's results in 2025-2026.

"It is particularly gratifying to make a deal with such strong strategic logic: Westermo steps into a new yet closely related technology area - Edge Computing - and accelerates growth in the energy segment, while there is potential for significant sales synergies when the businesses are combined. Welotec is a well-managed and profitable growth company that will become Westermo's technology centre within Edge Computing," says Jenny Sjödahl, President and CEO of Ependion.

The ongoing electrification and increasing share of renewable energy are driving investments in modern and flexible power grids worldwide, resulting in the digitalisation of substations and other equipment at an increasing rate. Global investments in grid infrastructure are expected to triple by 2050 compared to current levels, according to McKinsey Global Energy Perspective 2024.

Welotec specialises in solutions within Edge Computing and provides robust and certified industrial computers on which customers can run applications such as real-time optimisation, cybersecurity, and virtualisation. This contributes to increased digitalisation of substations in power grids, for example. Welotec also works with digitalisation solutions for industrial automation. Its customers are leading energy companies, international system integrators and machine builders. The offering includes both hardware and software.

"For Welotec, Westermo is an ideal home. We operate in the same markets and have similar corporate cultures. Access to Westermo's sales channels and global network enhances our opportunities to reach our ambitious growth agenda. At the same time, our strong customer base within energy can increase Westermo's opportunities to win new business," says Reinhard Lülff, CEO of Welotec.

Welotec has grown by an average of 12 percent per year since 2020. For the full year 2024, turnover amounted to approximately MEUR 24 with an operating margin of 13.4 percent. The company has around seventy employees.

A teleconference for investors, analysts, and media will be held from 10:00 am to 10:45 am CEST on 3 April 2025, under the direction of Jenny Sjödahl, President and CEO, and Joakim Laurén, EVP and CFO. For more information, see below.

Facts about the acquisition

Ependion, through its business entity Westermo, has entered into a binding agreement to acquire all shares in Welotec GmbH for an initial cash consideration of MEUR 35.2 (equivalent to approximately MSEK 3871), on a cash and debt-free basis. A performance-based earn-out of up to MEUR 14.8 may be paid dependent on Welotec's results in 2025-2026, to be settled in the first half of 2027.

The acquisition is expected to be accretive positively to Ependion's earnings per share from the completion of the acquisition (excluding any non-cash flow impacting amortisations from the transaction).

Financial overview and impact on Ependion's net debt

During the twelve-month period ended 31 December 2024, Welotec reported a turnover of approximately MSEK 2692 and operating profit of approximately MSEK 362, corresponding to a margin of about 13.4 percent.

As of 31 December 2024, Ependion reported a financial net debt, i.e., net debt excluding pension provisions, of approximately MSEK 525, which corresponds to a financial net debt/adjusted EBITDA3 of 1.2x. Following the completion of the acquisition and the intended directed share issue, financial net debt/adjusted EBITDA on a post-IFRS 16 basis, excluding transaction and integration costs, is expected to amount to approximately 1.3x.

Financing and support from Ependion's shareholders

The purchase price will be paid in cash upon completion and is intended to be partially financed through a directed share issue of approximately MSEK 300, provided that the Annual General Meeting on 13 May 2025 authorises the Board to decide on the share issue, and that necessary market conditions are deemed to exist, as well as partially financed from existing available cash resources. If the share issue has not been completed before the completion, the initial purchase price will be financed through a bridge loan facility provided by Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Sverige Filial ("Danske Bank"). The Board has considered the option to raise capital through a rights issue, but at present consider it is overall more beneficial for both the company and the company's shareholders to raise capital through a directed issue.

Stena Adactum AB, Ependion's largest shareholder, and Svolder AB, Ependion's second largest shareholder, have expressed their intentions to invest in a directed share issue of up to the amount corresponding to their respective ownership share, and have also committed to vote in favour for the authorisation at the Annual General Meeting. Stena Adactum AB represents 29.5 percent of the shares and 29.8 percent of the votes in Ependion, and Svolder AB represents 15.2 percent of the shares and 15.3 percent of the votes in the company.4

1 Based on the EUR/SEK exchange rate of 11.00, the final acquisition cost in SEK will be determined on the completion date.

2 Based on the EUR/SEK exchange rate of 11.43 as of 31 December 2024.

3 An alternative key figure for Ependion. The definition is available on the company's website, https://www.ependion.com/sv/investerare/alternativa-nyckeltal.

4 Shareholdings retrieved from Euroclear Sweden AB and information provided to the company as of 28 February 2025.



Closing

The completion of the acquisition is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2025 and is only subject to customary completion conditions.

Conference call / presentation

A teleconference will take place for investors, analysts, and media between 10:00 am to 10:45 am CEST on 3 April, under the direction of Jenny Sjödahl, President and CEO, and Joakim Lauren, EVP and CFO.

The presentation will be conducted in English and will be concluded with a Q&A session. Registration is not required for participation in the conference, but please connect/call in five minutes before the scheduled time to ensure a punctual start to the meeting.

Welcome!

How to join the meeting

If you wish to participate via the webcast, please use the link below:

https://ependion.events.inderes.com/press-conference-april-2025/register

If you wish to ask verbal questions via the telephone conference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

https://events.inderes.com/ependion/press-conference-april-2025/dial-in



Advisors

Danske Bank provides debt financing and is the exclusive financial adviser to Ependion regarding the intended directed share issue. Mannheimer Swartling Advokatbyrå AB is the lead legal counsel to Ependion concerning the acquisition of Welotec and the intended directed share issue.



For more information please contact:

President and CEO, Jenny Sjödahl, tel +46 (0)725 89 60 80

EVP and CFO Joakim Laurén, tel +46 (0)703 35 84 96

Ependion AB is an expansive global technology group delivering digital solutions for secure control, management, visualization and data communication for industrial applications in environments where reliability and high quality are critical factors. The Group's customers include some of the world's leading companies. Ependion consists of independent business entities with total sales of SEK 2.3 billion in 2024 and 950 employees.