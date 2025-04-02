NOTE AB: NOTE expands collaboration with Waystream Group

After several years of successful collaboration for both parties, the Swedish telecom company Waystream has decided to appoint NOTE as the exclusive production partner of the company's products. The partnership between NOTE and Waystream started in 2020 when Waystream saw the benefits of adding production in Sweden alongside the production they already had in Asia. The collaboration between Waystream and NOTE's factory in Lund has developed well over the years and by becoming the exclusive production partner for Waystream, the partnership is now deepened further. NOTE Lund's previous volume share corresponded to approximately 60% and the transfer to full volumes is ongoing and is expected to be completed during the summer. Waystream had sales of SEK 115 million in 2024, which corresponds to a growth of 15%, and has a strong market position in its segment.

"By deepening the partnership with NOTE and appointing the factory in Lund as an exclusive production partner, we gain greater control over our logistics chain and strengthen delivery reliability. Sustainability are also of great importance to us as a company and being able to have all our production closer to our main end markets is important and we are also appealed by the focus and work that NOTE puts on sustainability", says Fredrik Lundberg, CEO of Waystream Group.

"We continue to see great interest in NOTE's services as a production partner and we are well positioned to meet the demand from customers who want to move their production from Asia to Europe. NOTE's focus on quality and delivery precision, where we have an industry-leading position, together with our focus on sustainability, we see as a strength in the dialogues with our customers. We are proud and happy to further deepen the collaboration with Waystream.", says Johannes Lind-Widestam, CEO of NOTE.

About NOTE

NOTE produces PCBAs, subassemblies and box build products. NOTE is a competitive EMS provider and stable business partner to customers with high standards. NOTE's products are embedded in complex systems for electronic control, surveillance and security, for example.



NOTE's business model builds on delivering high end manufacture, custom logistics solutions and consulting for the best possible total cost through long-term customer relationships and partnerships. Its customer offering covers complete product lifecycles, from design to after-sales. Primarily, its customer base consists of large corporations operating on the global market, and enterprises whose main sales are in northern Europe.



NOTE has a presence in Sweden, Finland, the UK, Estonia, Bulgaria and China. Sales over the last 12 months were SEK 3,901 million, and the group has approximately 1,500 employees. NOTE is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please go to www.note-ems.com.