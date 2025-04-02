WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dating app Tinder has recently launched The Game Game, an interactive experience designed to help users refine their conversation skills by engaging with an AI voice powered by OpenAI's GPT-4o model.This feature allows users to interact with an AI bot to practice flirting, reenact meet-cute scenarios, and receive feedback with suggestions for improving their dating approach.To play The Game Game, the user has to tap the Tinder logo in the top-left corner of the app. Users would be presented with a deck of cards, each featuring a unique AI persona and scenario.Using voice commands, they must respond and attempt to flirt their way into securing a virtual date within a set time limit. At the end of the game, players receive a score rated on a scale of three Tinder flame icons.'We built the time limit on purpose because this is just a warm-up,' explained Devyn Simone, Tinder's relationship expert in residence, at the launch event. 'This is just a game. It is not designed to replace human conversations. Instead, it's actually designed to encourage real conversations with real people in real life.'To reinforce this, players are limited to five games per day, reminding them that Tinder's real purpose is connecting with humans, not AI.Throughout the experience, the AI provides real-time feedback, offering suggestions for improvement. If a user comes off as rude, the AI would guide them toward better conversation techniques.Tinder emphasized that the game is meant to be a fun, lighthearted addition rather than a serious dating tool. Currently, it is available only to U.S. users on iOS for a limited time.Notably, Tinder isn't the only dating app incorporating AI. Hinge recently introduced an AI prompt editor, Grindr is testing an AI wingman, and apps like Rizz and WingAI are using AI to chat on behalf of users, TechCrunch reports.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX