Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - Gold Digger Resources Inc. (CSE: GDIG) ("Gold Digger" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement dated April 1st, 2025 (the "IR Agreement"), with Investor Cubed Inc. ("Investor Cubed") to provide investor relations and shareholder communications services in Canada.

The IR Agreement is for a term of 12 months but may be terminated by either party after an initial three-month period by providing 30 days written notice on or before the three months plus one day period ends. The terms of the IR Agreement provide for cash compensation of $7,500 per month. In addition, Investor Cubed has been granted stock options to purchase up to 250,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.40 per share, for a period of five years from grant. The options will vest quarterly in equal tranches and will be governed by the provisions of the Company's stock option plan.

Neil Simon, CEO of Investor Cubed, stated, "Investor Cubed is thrilled to begin working with Gold Digger, a company we believe is well-positioned to unlock significant value from the massive land position and potential to prove out a large Uranium deposit. The experienced management team has completed significant due diligence on the global uranium market and to develop their assets in Botswana. Gold Digger is poised to deliver strong results for its shareholders."

Allan Bezanson, CEO of the Company, stated, "I have known Investor Cubed for over 20 years and we are very excited to have signed with them. With over 20 years of experience, Neil and his team have built an extensive network of retail advisors and institutional investors specializing in small-cap markets. We believe this is the perfect time to enhance our presence and expand our reach within the Canadian investment community."

Investor Cubed and its principals are at arm's length to the Company, and do not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Gold Digger or its securities, or any right to acquire such an interest, except as otherwise stated in this news release. Investor Cubed has headquarters in Toronto, Canada and can be reached at: 647-258-3310 or nsimon@investor3.ca.

About Gold Digger Resources Inc.

Gold Digger Resources Inc. is a mineral resource exploration company. The Company's material property is currently the Regnault Project, consisting of 71 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,678 Ha located north-northeast of Chibougamau in the Province of Quebec. The Company also holds, indirectly through its subsidiary, a 100% interest in a mineral property comprised of several prospecting licenses in the Republic of Botswana.

Neither the "CSE" Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and plans of the Company. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding; the expectation that the Company will receive all necessary approvals to complete the Offering; the expectation that the Company will complete the Offering on the terms disclosed, or at all; the intended use of proceeds of the Offering; the expectation that the Company will start work on its uranium licenses; the intended details of the Company's planned programs; and the expectation that the Company will start yielding results from its uranium properties.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation, that the Company will receive all necessary approvals to complete the Offering; that the Company will complete the Offering on the terms disclosed; that the proceeds from the Offering will be used as anticipated; that the Company will not run into regulatory or other barriers in carrying out its business plans; that the Company will start work on its seven uranium licenses; that the Company will run its planned programs as anticipated; and that the Company will start yielding results from its uranium properties.

Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: that the Company will not receive the necessary approvals to complete the Offering; that the Company will not complete the Offering on the terms disclosed, or at all; that the Company will be unable to use the proceeds received from the Offering; that the Company will not start work on its seven uranium licenses; that the Company will not yield results from its uranium properties; changes in the Company's business plans, including its planned field programs; that the Company may incur unanticipated costs; that the Company's operations could be adversely affected by possible future government legislation policies and controls or by changes in applicable laws and regulations. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this news release. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives shall have any liability whatsoever, under contract, tort, trust or otherwise, to you or any person resulting from the use of the information in this news release by you or any of your representatives or for omissions from the information in this news release.

The forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date they were originally made. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

