MicroVision, Inc: MicroVision Announces Inducement Grant Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a technology pioneer delivering advanced perception solutions in autonomy and mobility, today announced that on April 2, 2025, it granted 1.3 million restricted stock units to Glen W. DeVos, the Company's newly appointed Chief Technology Officer, as a material inducement to his employment. These restricted stock units, or RSUs, are scheduled to vest over a four-year period, with 25% vesting on each of March 31, 2026, 2027, 2028, and 2029, subject to his continued service to the Company on each vesting date. The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's 2025 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan.

MicroVision drives global adoption of innovative perception solutions to make mobility and autonomy safer. Fueled by engineering excellence in Redmond, Washington and Hamburg, Germany, MicroVision develops and supplies an integrated solution built on its perception software stack, incorporating application software and processing data from differentiated sensor systems. MicroVision's proprietary technology solutions deliver enhanced safety for a variety of industrial applications, including robotics, automated warehouse, and agriculture, and the automotive industry accelerating advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving, as well as for military applications. With deep roots in MEMS-based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software, MicroVision has the expertise to deliver safe mobility at the speed of life.

