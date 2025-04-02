Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Der CEO kauft ein - und das gleich zweimal: Startschuss für die nächste Kursrallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JUDY | ISIN: US5949603048 | Ticker-Symbol: MVIN
Tradegate
02.04.25
21:05 Uhr
1,119 Euro
+0,030
+2,75 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROVISION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROVISION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0691,11023:00
1,1111,12922:00
ACCESS Newswire
02.04.2025 23:02 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MicroVision, Inc: MicroVision Announces Inducement Grant Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Finanznachrichten News

REDMOND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / April 2, 2025 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a technology pioneer delivering advanced perception solutions in autonomy and mobility, today announced that on April 2, 2025, it granted 1.3 million restricted stock units to Glen W. DeVos, the Company's newly appointed Chief Technology Officer, as a material inducement to his employment. These restricted stock units, or RSUs, are scheduled to vest over a four-year period, with 25% vesting on each of March 31, 2026, 2027, 2028, and 2029, subject to his continued service to the Company on each vesting date. The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's 2025 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan.

About MicroVision

MicroVision drives global adoption of innovative perception solutions to make mobility and autonomy safer. Fueled by engineering excellence in Redmond, Washington and Hamburg, Germany, MicroVision develops and supplies an integrated solution built on its perception software stack, incorporating application software and processing data from differentiated sensor systems. MicroVision's proprietary technology solutions deliver enhanced safety for a variety of industrial applications, including robotics, automated warehouse, and agriculture, and the automotive industry accelerating advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving, as well as for military applications. With deep roots in MEMS-based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software, MicroVision has the expertise to deliver safe mobility at the speed of life.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

MicroVision, MAVIN, MOVIA, and MOSAIK are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact
Jeff Christensen
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact
Marketing@MicroVision.com

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.