Kitron ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting on 24 April 2025 at 11:00 a.m. CEST

(2025-04-03) The Annual General Meeting of Kitron will be held on Thursday 24 April 2025 at 11:00 a.m. CEST.

The General Meeting will only be held as a digital meeting. All shareholders are invited to participate online. It will not be possible to attend in person. Shareholders may also vote in advance or submit a proxy with voting instructions.

Further information on the matters on the agenda and the board of directors' proposed resolutions are set out in the attached notice.

For further information, please contact:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel: +47 900 43 284

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 400 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.

www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment