Donnerstag, 12.02.2026
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
WKN: 911463 | ISIN: NO0003079709 | Ticker-Symbol: KP5
Tradegate
12.02.26 | 18:50
7,875 Euro
+6,78 % +0,500
Kitron ASA: Allocation of options

(2026-02-12) On 12 February 2026, the board of directors of Kitron ASA (the "Company" or "Kitron") resolved to issue 800 000 options under Kitron's long- term incentive program for the period 2024 - 2030.

The options are issued with 800 000 options in Subprogram C (2026 - 2029), and in accordance with the board of directors' guidelines for remuneration of senior executives as approved by Kitron's annual general meeting held 25 April 2024.

The share option program and properties of the options are a continuation of Kitron's share option program as described in note 19 in Kitron's annual financial statements for 2024.

A total of 360 000 options is allocated to primary insiders as further set out in the attached primary insider notifications pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19.

For further information, please contact:
Tuomo Lähdesmäki, Chairman of the Board of Kitron Tel.: +358-50-5879648
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

About Kitron
Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 3 000 employees, and revenues were EUR 738 million in 2025.

www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • KIT KRT 1500 options 2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
