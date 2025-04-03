Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.04.2025
WKN: A1H5UL | ISIN: LU0569974404 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AA
Tradegate
02.04.25
17:45 Uhr
29,960 Euro
-0,160
-0,53 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
APERAM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APERAM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,44029,56008:11
29,44029,56008:11
Dow Jones News
03.04.2025 07:33 Uhr
217 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aperam S.A.: Aperam update on Q1 2025 market & financial trends

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Aperam update on Q1 2025 market & financial trends 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Aperam update on Q1 2025 market & financial trends 
03-Apr-2025 / 06:59 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Aperam update on Q1 2025 market & financial trends 
 
Luxembourg, April 3, 2025 (07:00 CEST) - In preparation of the upcoming quarterly results release scheduled for 
Wednesday, 30 April 2025, we would like to remind market participants of the standing guidance, earnings drivers and 
events that should be considered. 
The Q1 2025 outlook, as specified in the Q4 2024 presentation, the management podcast and during the conference call 
was: 
   -- Q1 2025 group adjusted EBITDA lower than Q4 2024 (EUR116m) despite seasonally higher shipments in Europe 
  and the first time consolidation of Universal. These positive effects will be more than offset by pricing pressure 
  in Europe, a clearly negative valuation effect and the seasonal trough in Brazil. 
   -- The Aperam compiled Q1 2025 adjusted EBITDA consensus stands at EUR87m (average) currently. The consensus 
  is updated & published at: 
  https://www.aperam.com/investors/news-contacts/results 
   -- Higher net financial debt versus the EUR544m reported at year end 2024 due to the acquisition of 
  Universal Stainless & Alloy Products for USD537m (EUR518m) and seasonally higher net working capital. Capex was 
  guided at EUR200m for 2025 with a higher share being spent in Q1. As a consequence of higher NWC and a high capex 
  spend we project a negative free cash flow for first quarter 2025. 
 
 
Additional items 
          Europe: Normal seasonality with higher Q1 volumes compared to Q4, which was partly due to 
Volume seasonality restocking. Demand remains at a depressed level overall. In Brazil Q1 forms the seasonal trough 
          with lower shipments qoq. 
          In Europe pricing pressure remained high in Q1 and realized pricing declined versus Q4. Recent 
Current trading &  political initiatives improved the sentiment, but actual trading remains unchanged so far. 
outlook       In Brazil demand remains solid as we harvest positive effects from the hot rolling mill upgrade. Q2 
          is a seasonally stronger quarter. 
Commodity prices & For the group we guided for a meaningful negative valuation effect of EUR15 - 20m versus Q4. 
valuation effect 
Universal Stainless Full consolidation started with closing on 23 January 2025 - reported within the Alloys & 
          Specialties segment. Q1 performance reflects the clogged aerospace supply chain in the USA. 
Leadership Journey On track to realise the target gains of EUR75m in 2025. 
Phase 5

Please note that forward guidance for adjusted EBITDA, cash flow and net debt is always provided on a stable commodity price assumption. 

Commodity prices & FX 
                DEC 24 JAN 25 FEB 25 MAR 25 
Nickel LME        USD/t 15,434 15,883 15,284 16,025 
Ferrochrome       USD/t 2,466 2,491 2,524 2,568 
EU Stainless Scrap    USD/t 1,314 1,318 1,294 1,356 
EU Stainless CR 2mm 304 USD/t 2,675 2,652 2,676 2,747 
USD/EUR         x   1.05  1.07  1.04  1.08 
USD/BRL                5.78 
Source: Bloomberg, CRU  x   6,10     5.77  5.77 
 
 
The Q1 2025 Financial performance will be published post market close on Wednesday, 30 April 2025. 
 
Aperam management will host a conference call for members of the investment community to discuss the 
Q1 2025 financial performance on 30 April 2025 at 18:30 CEST 
The Capital Markets Day initially planned for June has to be postponed for scheduling reasons. We will inform you as 
soon as a new date has been set.

Forward Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking information and statements about Aperam SA and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "target" or similar expressions. Although Aperam's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Aperam's securities are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Aperam, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in Aperam's filings with the Luxembourg Stock Market Authority for the Financial Markets (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier). The information is valid only at the time of release and Aperam does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements on the basis of new information, future events, subject to applicable regulation.

Contact

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: IR@aperam.com Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover: Ana.Escobedo@aperam.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2110916 03-Apr-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2110916&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2025 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
