ALIKO SCIENTIFIC (Ikonisys SA) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO), announces that its Italian subsidiary Hospitex International has launched Urine24.com, the first online-available urinary cytology test for early bladder cancer diagnosis. The service is now available through its official website offering a non-invasive, fast, and highly reliable solution for millions of Italians.

Urine24 to Address a Critical Need in the Italian Market

In Italy, bladder cancer is one of the most common malignancies, with approximately 29,200 new cases diagnosed annually and a patient population of over 313,000. The need for precise and efficient screening tools is therefore a top priority. With a retail price of €68 per test, the potential market for Urine24 in Italy exceeds €23 million annually, considering both new cases and the monitoring of recurrences, which occur in 60-70% of patients.

The test is recommended for individuals at higher risk of developing bladder cancer, including:

Smokers , the leading risk factor for this malignancy ( approximately 8.6 million Italians

, the leading risk factor for this malignancy ( Workers exposed to chemicals , such as dyes, paints, industrial solvents, and pesticides;

, such as dyes, paints, industrial solvents, and pesticides; People with chronic urinary infections or a history of recurrent cystitis;

or a history of recurrent cystitis; Individuals with a family history of urothelial tumors

Those who have undergone radiation or chemotherapy treatments in the pelvic area

All individuals over the age of 50, a group with a significantly increased risk of developing bladder cancer (approximately 21.3 million Italians

Considering smokers and individuals over 50, the potential target population for Urine24 in Italy is approximately 29.9 million people. If even 1% of this population were to take the test annually, the potential market would be around €20.4 million per year, highlighting the urgent need for accessible, early and effective diagnostic solutions for prevention of bladder cancer.

Urine24: A Game-Changer in Bladder Cancer Screening

Urine24 stands out for its use of advanced cytological technologies that allow the detection of cancerous cells in urine with high sensitivity and specificity. Urinary cytology is a well-established diagnostic test, but with Urine24, it is performed using a thin-layer method, which enhances sample quality, reduces false negatives, and increases result accuracy. Additionally, test interpretation follows The Paris System, an internationally standardized classification system that optimizes the identification of cellular abnormalities, providing clearer and more reliable results.

Beyond its advanced diagnostics, Urine24 offers seamless at-home experience, with home sample collection and delivery logistics, eliminating the need for hospital visits, and full digital report delivery.

A Rapidly Expanding Market Opportunity

The initial conversion rates of the Urine24 test are extremely positive, indicating strong market demand. Based on this early data, Hospitex anticipates steady revenue growth, reaching €3 million in revenue within the next two years for the Italian market

However, the potential of Urine24 extends beyond Italy. Bladder cancer is a major global health concern, with over 570,000 new cases diagnosed annually worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. Europe and North America represent key expansion markets, with millions of high-risk individuals (aging populations, high prevalence of smoking, …) who would benefit from early screening.

Considering the broader international market, Urine24 has the potential to scale rapidly. Countries with aging populations, high smoking rates, and occupational exposure to carcinogenic chemicals represent key markets for expansion.

With the oncological diagnostics sector experiencing rapid expansion, with annual growth forecasts exceeding 10% globally, Urine24 is positioned as a highly scalable solution.

For more information, visit www.urine24.com website or contact Hospitex International's press office.

About ALIKO SCIENTIFIC (Ikonisys SA)

Headquartered in Paris, ALIKO SCIENTIFICis the parent company of an international ecosystem of businesses dedicated to advancing oncology diagnostics. Listed on Euronext Growth Paris under the ticker ALIKO, the company coordinates industrial, financial and research activities through its subsidiaries: Ikonisys Inc. (USA) and Hospitex International (Italy). ALIKO SCIENTIFIC's mission is to innovate cancer diagnosis by uniting cutting-edge technologies, resources, and strategic investments to create a global center of excellence in oncology.

For more information, visit: www.alikoscientific.com

About IKONISYS

Ikonisys is a global leader in automated diagnostics, specializing in fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and circulating tumor cell (CTC) detection. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and a fully automated microscopy platform, Ikonisys provides unmatched precision, scalability, and efficiency in cancer diagnostics and treatment monitoring. Recognized as pioneer in automation for rare cell detection, Ikonisys is at the forefront of personalized medicine, empowering clinicians to deliver targeted therapies and improve patient outcomes.

For more information, visit: www.ikonisys.com

About HOSPITEX

Hospitex, based in Florence, Italy, is a global leader in cytology innovation. The company conducts in-house research, development, and production, thus ensuring the highest standards of quality. Hospitex offers the world's most advanced Liquid-Based Cytology (LBC) technology, capable of processing any cytological sample with unmatched precision. Hospitex is uniquely positioned as the only company fully prepared for seamless digital integration, paving the way for a transformative future in cytology diagnostics.

For more information, visit: www.hospitex.com

