Novo Nordisk A/S: Novo Nordisk announces changes in Executive Management

Bagsværd, Denmark, 3 April 2025 - Novo Nordisk today announced the following changes in Executive Management.

After a distinguished career of 28 years with Novo Nordisk, hereof seven years as executive vice president of Commercial Strategy & Corporate Affairs, Camilla Sylvest has decided to leave the company. Consequently, as of 3 April 2025, the following organisational changes are implemented:

Ludovic Helfgott, executive vice president, Rare Disease, will assume the responsibility for Product & Portfolio Strategy, including commercial strategy, medical affairs and business development across all therapy areas. Ludovic joined Novo Nordisk in 2019 as executive vice president and has led the establishment of a strategic Rare Disease portfolio. Before joining Novo Nordisk, Ludovic was responsible for the cardiovascular, metabolic and renal portfolios at AstraZeneca.

Thilde Hummel Bøgebjerg, senior vice president, Product Supply Emerging Technologies, is promoted to executive vice president, Quality, IT & Environmental Affairs. Thilde has been with Novo Nordisk for 18 years and has held various leadership roles with increasing responsibility, mainly within Product Supply and CMC development. Thilde is a Danish national based in Denmark.

Lastly, Tania Sabroe, executive vice president of People & Organisation, assumes responsibility for Global Communication in addition to her current responsibilities.

With these changes, Executive Management will have the following members as of 3 April 2025:

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, president and CEO*

Thilde Hummel Bøgebjerg, EVP, Quality, IT & Environmental Affairs

Maziar Mike Doustdar, EVP, International Operations

Ludovic Helfgott, EVP, Product & Portfolio Strategy

Karsten Munk Knudsen, EVP, chief financial officer*

Martin Holst Lange, EVP, Development

Dave Moore, EVP, US Operations

Tania Sabroe, EVP, People, Organisation and Communication

Marcus Schindler, EVP, chief scientific officer, Research & Early Development

Henrik Wulff, EVP, Product Supply

* Registered as an executive with the Danish Business Authority.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 76,300 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq CopenhagenFacebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube .

Contacts for further information

Media: Lars Otto Andersen-Lange

+45 3448 1298

kolg@novonordisk.com (mailto:kolg@novonordisk.com)



Liz Skrbkova (US)

+1 609 917 0632

lzsk@novonordisk.com (mailto:lzsk@novonordisk.com)



Investors: Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode

+45 3075 5956

jrde@novonordisk.com (mailto:jrde@novonordisk.com)



Ida Schaap Melvold

+45 3077 5649

idmg@novonordisk.com (mailto:idmg@novonordisk.com)



Sina Meyer

+45 3079 6656

azey@novonordisk.com (mailto:azey@novonordisk.com)



Max Ung

+45 3077 6414

mxun@novonordisk.com (mailto:Mxun@novonordisk.com)



Frederik Taylor Pitter

+1 609 613 0568

fptr@novonordisk.com (mailto:fptr@novonordisk.com)





Company announcement No 13 / 2025

Attachment