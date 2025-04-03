Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.04.2025
Warum Almonty Industries zum Schlüsselplayer für NATO-Staaten wird
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Financial Calendar 2025

Finanznachrichten News
Company Announcement
No. 6/2025

Copenhagen, 3 April 2025


Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Financial Calendar 2025

The financial calendar for 2025 has been revised.

Annual General Meeting 9 April 2025

Interim report Q1 2025 20 May 2025 (previously 14 May)

Interim report Q2 2025 27 August 2025

Interim report Q3 2025 11 November 2025

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Director of IR & External Communication. +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Eliza Dabbagh, IR and External Communication. +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com

Attachment

  • Company Announcement no 6 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a69f9d75-ac39-40fd-b04b-01e57d33d372)

