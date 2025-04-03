Valmet Oyj: Valmet to deliver a new bleach plant, and an evaporation and wash plant rebuild to Grasim Industries Limited in India

Valmet Oyj press release, April 3, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet is to rebuild Grasim Industries Limited's brown stock washing and evaporation plant, as well as deliver a new bleach plant at Harihar Kumarapatnam site in Karnataka, India.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter of 2025. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The project's duration is approximately one year, with the installation planned for the first quarter of 2026.

"We are excited to collaborate with Grasim Industries on this transformative project. Our advanced technologies and expertise will support Grasim in enhancing productivity and efficiency. The chosen Valmet HC Ozone Bleaching combines savings with environmental responsibility," says Pawan Kumar Agarwal, Director, India Region, Asia Pacific, Valmet.

Delivery's technical information

The brown stock washing rebuild is designed to improve washing efficiency; the new bleach plant will reduce chemical consumption and enhance overall process performance. The evaporation plant rebuild will help to optimize the pulp production process. It will improve the plant's energy efficiency and support Grasim's environmental goals by minimizing freshwater usage.

The delivery includes five TwinRoll presses, tower scrapers, mixers and pumps, pro-stream, and Valmet HC Ozone Bleaching in the new bleach plant. The bleaching technology helps achieve high brightness and reduce effluent discharges. For the evaporation plant, the delivery consists of a major retrofit of the existing evaporation. It includes eight new evaporator effects with a new vacuum system and detailed system engineering.

About the customer

Grasim Industries Limited, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, is one of the world's leading producers of viscose staple fiber and pulp. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, Grasim is committed to delivering superior value to its stakeholders while driving positive environmental and social impact.

Rickard Andersson, Vice President, Pulp business unit, Pulp and Energy business line, Valmet, tel. +46 70 305 5722

Pawan Kumar Agarwal, Director, India Region, Asia Pacific, Valmet, tel. +91 96540 69641

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. With our automation and flow control solutions, we serve an even broader base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals worldwide work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 225 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement, sustainability, and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2024 were approximately EUR 5.4 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

