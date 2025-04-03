Just 15% of organisations believe their current data governance is meeting expectations

Embedded Gen AI will make it even easier for businesses to understand and manage their data estates

Experian today launches a suite of major new enhancements to its leading data quality and governance platform, Aperture Data Studio. This single, unified data intelligence solution combines data quality and data governance capabilities to help businesses deploy data-driven decision making, ensure their data is fit-for-purpose, improve customer experience and operational efficiency, and manage risk.

The new version of Aperture Data Studio significantly enhances the existing platform, making it easier than ever for businesses to understand, manage, control and improve their data efficiently.

New features include:

Data Catalogue and Governance: Advancing Experian's mission to instil trust in data, a new fully flexible data catalogue enables greater control, oversight and management of an organisation's data estate. Businesses can easily define data assets, capture and contextualise critical data, assign ownership and map relationships, enforce policies, and leverage collaboration features to encourage innovation.

Advancing Experian's mission to instil trust in data, a new fully flexible data catalogue enables greater control, oversight and management of an organisation's data estate. Businesses can easily define data assets, capture and contextualise critical data, assign ownership and map relationships, enforce policies, and leverage collaboration features to encourage innovation. Business Impact Analysis: A unique capability expediting ROI for our clients. Businesses can quantify the impact of data management issues in financial terms, deliver Return on Investment (ROI) metrics for data initiatives, and map data to internal processes to assess if it is fit-for-purpose.

A unique capability expediting ROI for our clients. Businesses can quantify the impact of data management issues in financial terms, deliver Return on Investment (ROI) metrics for data initiatives, and map data to internal processes to assess if it is fit-for-purpose. Gen AI Capabilities: Supporting business users and a federated data management model, Gen AI-powered technology delivers a superior experience and quicker time to value, with the ability to prompt Gen AI to create data quality rules and help make sense of their data.

Supporting business users and a federated data management model, Gen AI-powered technology delivers a superior experience and quicker time to value, with the ability to prompt Gen AI to create data quality rules and help make sense of their data. User Defined APIs: Empowering data quality at point of collection, a highly intuitive user interface helps to map business rules to workflows, with the ability to create APIs to validate data consistently across multiple touch points.

Research from Experian has found that businesses are increasingly aware of the pitfalls of poor data governance practices. The most serious consequences are compliance failures (56%) and security breaches (56%), followed by reputational damage (51%), poor data quality and eroded trust in data (51%).

However, just 15% of organisations think their data governance efforts are fully meeting expectations and delivering the outcomes they need, while more than a fifth (22%) said their efforts are falling short with considerable scope for improvement.

The vast majority of businesses (83%) recognise that data governance shouldn't be an afterthought and can help give them a strategic advantage. Nearly three-quarters (73%) said they think strong management will be fundamental to the implementation and deployment of better AI services and solutions.

Andrew Abraham, Global Managing Director, Data Quality, Experian, said: "Businesses understand the fundamental importance of leveraging data effectively to achieve success in the modern economy, and the issues that arise from poor data governance.

"The latest evolution of Aperture Data Studio marks a significant milestone. By incorporating cutting-edge innovation, it empowers users to easily develop and implement successful data strategies. This not only unlocks the real potential of their data estates but allow them to stay agile and maintain a strategic edge in the marketplace."

Aperture Data Studio is also an integral part of Experian's Ascend Platform. This cloud-based analytics and technology platform empowers businesses to make quicker, more accurate data-based lending decisions by integrating client data, industry-specific data feeds, and Experian's unique capabilities in data, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Available globally, the enhanced Aperture Data Studio is now live in the UK and Ireland and Australia and New Zealand regions and will launch in other territories including North America later this year.

To find out more visit Aperture Data Studio.

Survey findings taken from interviews with more than 250 data experts working in UK data governance, 2024.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics, and software. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agribusiness, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invested in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and innovate. As a FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 22,500 people across 32 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250403545184/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Robert Goodman, PR Manager, Corporate Business, UK&I, Experian

Tel: +44 7989 398 498 Email: Robert.Goodman@Experian.com