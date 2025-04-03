DJ Resolutions of the 2025 annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Resolutions of the 2025 annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S 03-Apr-2025 / 11:42 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3.4.2025 11:42:09 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Decisions of general meeting Today, Ørsted A/S held its annual general meeting, where the following decisions were adopted: The audited annual report for 2024 and appropriation of profit . The audited annual report for 2024 was approved. . In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, no dividend is paid to the shareholders for the financial year 2024. Discharge, remuneration, and elections . The Board of Directors and the Executive Board were discharged from liability. . The remuneration report for 2024 was approved. . The proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2025 was approved. . Lene Skole and Andrew Brown were re-elected as Chair and Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors, respectively. . Julia King and Annica Bresky were re-elected, and Judith Hartmann and Julian David Waldron were elected as new members of the Board of Directors. . PricewaterhouseCoopers was re-elected as auditor of the company. Remuneration policy . An amended remuneration policy for the Board of Directors and the Executive Board was approved. For further information, please contact: Global Media Relations Lina Danstrup +45 99 55 76 96 lidan@orsted.com Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig +45 99 55 90 95 IR@orsted.com About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,300 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's revenue was DKK 71.0 billion (EUR 9.5 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us. Attachments . Ørsted CA no. 08 2025.pdf News Source: Ørsted A/S =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060094928 Category Code: RAG TIDM: Orsted Sequence No.: 381104 EQS News ID: 2111342 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2111342&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2025 05:43 ET (09:43 GMT)