Donnerstag, 03.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Warum Almonty Industries zum Schlüsselplayer für NATO-Staaten wird
WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928
Tradegate
03.04.25
12:40 Uhr
41,480 Euro
-0,230
-0,55 %
Dow Jones News
03.04.2025
Resolutions of the 2025 annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Resolutions of the 2025 annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S 
03-Apr-2025 / 11:42 CET/CEST 
Today, Ørsted A/S held its annual general meeting, where the following decisions were adopted: 
The audited annual report for 2024 and appropriation of profit 
 . The audited annual report for 2024 was approved. 
 . In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, no dividend is paid to the shareholders for 
  the financial year 2024. 
Discharge, remuneration, and elections 
 . The Board of Directors and the Executive Board were discharged from liability. 
 . The remuneration report for 2024 was approved. 
 . The proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2025 was approved. 
 . Lene Skole and Andrew Brown were re-elected as Chair and Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors, 
  respectively. 
 . Julia King and Annica Bresky were re-elected, and Judith Hartmann and Julian David Waldron were elected 
  as new members of the Board of Directors. 
 . PricewaterhouseCoopers was re-elected as auditor of the company. 
Remuneration policy 
 . An amended remuneration policy for the Board of Directors and the Executive Board was approved. 
For further information, please contact: 
Global Media Relations 
Lina Danstrup 
+45 99 55 76 96 
lidan@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
IR@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP 
Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its 
science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in 
Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,300 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the 
group's revenue was DKK 71.0 billion (EUR 9.5 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us. 
