Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2025) - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC Pink: MUSLF) (FSE: 93X) (the "Company" or "Promino") is thrilled to report revenue through Amazon.com increasing from US$1,500 in December 2024 to US$99,700 in the first calendar quarter of 2025. This represents at 36x increase from December 2024 to March 2025 for Promino's two plant-based protein muscle health products.

Promino's sales over the Amazon.com platform reinitiated in December 2024, beginning with Rejuvenate Muscle Activator. In February 2025, Promino - NSF Certified for Sport® sales were reinitiated. Not only do sales on the Amazon.com platform provide contribution margin for the Company, other retailers use data from this platform to assess listings of new products. Promino believes it is still in its infancy with respect to potential revenue though Amazon.com.

Revenue over Amazon.com in the last four months was as follows:

December 2024: US$1,500

January 2025: US$9,500

February 2025: US$35,200

March 2025: US$55,000

The Company expects to generate a gross margin of approximately 60% from this revenue.

This surge in revenue is driven by growing consumer demand for Promino's plant-based protein muscle health innovations, particularly:

Rejuvenate Muscle Activator: Now leading the product portfolio with over 1,600 units sold monthly, showing consistent week-over-week sales growth.

Promino - NSF Certified for Sport®: The Company's flagship premium sports nutrition offering is gaining traction with over 100 units sold per month, quickly becoming a trusted choice among athletes and fitness professionals.

"These results reflect Promino's increasing relevance in the active lifestyle and healthy aging markets," said Vito Sanzone, CEO of Promino. "Rejuvenate is clearly resonating with consumers seeking strength and recovery solutions, and our Promino NSF Certified for Sport® product, with the support of NHL superstar Jack Eichel and MLB legend Jose Bautista, is carving out a strong position with performance-focused users."

The Company credits its early 2025 success to strategic investments in digital marketing, a national high school athletics sampling program, and rapidly growing consumer trust in its patented, science-backed formulations.

About Promino

Promino is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on muscle health. Promino's lead product, Rejuvenate Muscle Activator, is a patented proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. Promino also offers Promino, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and accelerate recovery from injury. Promino was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

For more information about Rejuvenate Muscle Activator and where to purchase, visit www.rejuvenatemuscle.com.

Promino - NSF Certified for Sport® brand ambassadors include NHL Stanley Cup Champion Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights and MLB Legend and Toronto Blue Jays 6x All-Star José Bautista.

To learn more about Promino, visit www.drinkpromino.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's business prospects, expected gross margin, potential growth in the functional beverage market, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "continues", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. In preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that protein supplement market growth will continue as anticipated by the Company, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors.

This press release contains financial outlook disclosure about the Company's anticipated gross margin in respect of its Amazon-originated revenue, which is subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. The financial outlook contained in this press release was made as of the date of this press release and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about the Company's anticipated future business operations. Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook contained in this press release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

