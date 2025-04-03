BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Cango Inc. (CANG), a bitcoin mining company, Thursday announced the decision to sell its existing PRC business to Ursalpha Digital Limited for about $351.94 million in cash.Of the total consideration, initial payment of approximately $210.64 million will be payable on the closing date, and the remaining amount to be paid subject to certain conditions.Upon completion of the deal, the company will make a filing with the China Securities Regulatory Commission for the termination of its status as a 'China Concept Stock'.However, the agreement includes a clause that if the PRC Business disposal is to be reversed, the company will be required to repurchase the PRC Business from the purchaser at a consideration equal to the purchase price already paid by the purchaser.In the pre-market hours, Cango's stock is trading at $4.19, down 0.71 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX