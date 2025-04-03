Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2025) - Decade Resources Ltd (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade") reports that assay results for rocks collected during a late 2024 sampling program on the Nobody Knows claim. It is part of the Copper River project owned by Decade Resources Ltd that stretches from 10 to 40 air kilometers east of Terrace, B.C., on the northern slopes of Copper (Zymoetz) River valley. The project consists of 59 contiguous minerals claims totaling 28,723.18 hectares formed by the Treasure Mountain, Dardanelle (farmed out)/Nobody Knows and Excelsior claims.

A high grade gold-silver-base metal zone was discovered in the 2024 field season located approximately 3 km SW from the Nobody Knows # 2 copper-silver red bed which the Company has been actively drilling. Highlights of the recent discovery exploration include the following:

High values in gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc associated with arsenopyrite and elevated bismuth and cobalt from select grab samples.

Samples are from excavated rock used to cover road material located along a spur logging trail.

Samples obtained indicated a 200 m section of road containing these boulders.

Numerous mineralized rocks were collected but only 16 samples were assayed.

Assay results for these 16 select grab samples were released in an August 6, 2024, press release. These are shown below in the following table. Sample 24-JN-4 was from a massive sphalerite boulder while sample 24-JN-5 was from a rock that was 0.4 m in diameter. Samples 24-JN-1 to 7 were east of the samples 24-Jn-24-8 to 16 by several hundred meters. It should be noted that massive arsenopyrite samples have not been analyzed and work during 2025 will try to determine the full range of possible metal content.

Sample # Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % 24-Jn-1 40.24 108 0.86 0.11 0.65 24-Jn-2 28.62 58.99 0.3 0.08 0.55 24-Jn-3 39.03 169 1.226 0.12 0.74 24-Jn-4 17.043 927 2.32 7.93 27.15 24-Jn-5 79.12 690 2.192 3.27 14.22 24-Jn-6 19.33 99.39 0.5 0.11 2.08 24-Jn-7 10.603 178 1.119 0.9 23.36 24-Jn-8 10.655 49.04 0.19 0.18 0.53 24-Jn-9 0.185 3.35 0.043 0.007 0.05 24-Jn-10 40.94 142 0.41 0.11 0.73 24-Jn-11 31.57 96.23 0.41 0.61 1.27 24-Jn-12 34.27 251 1.426 0.23 3.87 24-Jn-13 9.517 168 0.77 0.25 4.33 24-Jn-14 36.59 230 1.613 0.32 4.2 24-Jn-15 50.82 363 1.373 2.02 9.59 24-Jn-16 37.32 159 0.4 0.08 0.18

Note: The samples above were selective in nature and do not necessarily represent the metal content in the source area. The Company feels that the consistent high metal content in a variety of boulders from several locations indicates a substantial occurrence.

Photograph 1- Cut face of Sample JN-24-5 showing abundant disseminated arsenopyrite

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/247194_a7de457f9409ca1b_001full.jpg

Photograph 2- Cut angular float sample showing abundant disseminated arsenopyrite as well as fractures with no weathering indicating recent excavation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/247194_a7de457f9409ca1b_002full.jpg

Exploration work, late in the 2024 field season indicated anomalous gold-arsenic in the area of the sulphide bearing boulders. The samples were located along the west side of the logging road with samples carrying 0.142 to 0.234 g/t Au and 481 to 628 ppm As. This area was not explored in 2024 but will be the focus of 2025 exploration. Sample 24-JN-9 may represent wall rock area for the mineralization as it assayed 0.185g/t Au with 98 ppm As.

Three thin and 1 polished thin section derived from high grade precious and base metals boulders was completed. The samples are dominated by quartz and muscovite. They also contain variable amounts of sericite, chlorite as well as minor (<1%) amounts of biotite and epidote. A polished thin section prepared to determine its mineralogical composition indicated samples are composed of 85-90% of sulphides which include arsenopyrite, pyrite and sphalerite with lesser chalcopyrite and minor galena. In the examined samples no low or high temperature minerals were detected indicating that the alteration -mineralization observed in these samples can be classified as mesothermal.

The Company has calculated, excluding 24-JN-9 (wall rock) an average of 32.38 g/t Au, 245.9 g/t Ag, 1.0 % Cu, 1.09 % Pb and 6.23 % Zn for these randomly sampled boulders. Based on this high Au-Ag-base metal content, once the source is located, the Company plans to apply for a 10,000-tonne test, especially that the source appears to be along a road. Utilizing US metal values for April 2, 2025 (Au-$3134/oz, Ag-433.99/oz, Cu-$4.365/lb, Pb-$0.83/lb and Zn at $1.41/lb and a $0.70 CDN dollar and assuming 100% recovery) indicates a value that is potentially worth $ 5,586.12/tonne. Note: There is no guarantee that a bedrock source will be located, metal values may change, US vs CDN dollar changes and a bedrock source may not contain 10,000 tonnes. The above is for reference purposes to show the potential if a strong zone is located. Further assaying on boulders is planned for 2025. To date over 50 separate samples varying in size from pebble to 0.4 m in diameter have been located on the road surface indicating a substantial source. Samples have varied from partially rounded to angular. The lack of weathering on some fracture surfaces indicate excavation that has occurred recently.

Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for and approves the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DECADE RESOURCES LTD.

"Ed Kruchkowski"

Ed Kruchkowski, President

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

"This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements."

