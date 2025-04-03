Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Warum Almonty Industries zum Schlüsselplayer für NATO-Staaten wird
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863727 | ISIN: ZAE000000220 | Ticker-Symbol: A7Z
Frankfurt
03.04.25
08:07 Uhr
4,480 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AECI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2604,60014:35
PR Newswire
03.04.2025 14:06 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AECI Limited - Changes to Board Committees

Finanznachrichten News

AECI Limited - Changes to Board Committees

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 03

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number: 1924/002590/06

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE00000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

CHANGES TO BOARD COMMITTEES

In compliance with paragraph 3.59 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, AECI shareholders and noteholders are hereby advised of the following changes to the committees of the Company's Board of Directors (Board) with effect from the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on or about the 27 May 2025.

  • As a result of her election as chairperson of the Board, and in compliance with the recommendations of the King IV Report on Corporate Governance for South Africa, 2016, Ms Philisiwe Sibiya will resign as chairperson and as a member of the Audit Committee and will be replaced in these roles by Ms Marna Roets. Furthermore, Ms Sibiya will be appointed as chairperson of the Nominations, Governance and Directors' Affairs Committee and the Investment, Innovation and Technology Committee, as well as a new member of both the Remuneration and Human Capital Committee and the Social, Ethics and Sustainability Committee.

  • Ms Roets will resign as both chairperson of the Remuneration and Human Capital Committee and as a member of the Social, Ethics and Sustainability Committee, with Mr July Ndlovu assuming the role of chairperson of the Remuneration and Human Capital Committee going forward. Ms Roets will remain a member of the Remuneration and Human Capital Committee and will be appointed as a new member of the Risk Committee.

  • Mr Walter Dissinger will be appointed as a new member of the Audit Committee.

  • Mr Billy Mawasha will be appointed as a new member of the Social, Ethics and Sustainability Committee.

Woodmead, Sandton

3 April 2025

Equity Sponsor: One Capital

Debt Sponsor: Questco Corporate Advisory


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.