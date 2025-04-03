Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2025) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) is pleased to announce the sale of a new franchise territory covering Sumter County, Citrus County, and Hernando County, Florida. The franchise will be operated by experienced solar industry veterans Wally and Judy Combs.

The Combs bring extensive solar sales expertise to Stardust Solar, previously serving in key sales roles at Solar Grids Development LLC, a business recently acquired by Stardust Solar. Their decision to join Stardust Solar by investing in a Stardust Solar Franchise will allow them to leverage the Company's comprehensive franchise support, branded business management services, and extensive resources to deliver end-to-end solar solutions to customers across their territories.

"We're excited to welcome Wally and Judy to the Stardust Solar family," said Mark Tadros, Founder and CEO of Stardust Solar. "Their industry experience and proven sales abilities are a tremendous asset as we continue to strengthen our presence in the growing Florida market. We look forward to supporting their success in providing sustainable, cost-effective renewable energy solutions."

This franchise expansion underscores Stardust Solar's broader strategic growth initiatives, which recently include:

Robust Franchise Network: Stardust Solar has expanded its franchise network significantly with 85 franchise territories, across Canada and the United States.

International Expansion: Stardust Solar entered the Caribbean market with a new franchise in Antigua & Barbuda.

U.S. Market Penetration: Recent U.S. growth includes new franchises in Houston, TX; Dallas-Fort Worth, TX; Columbia, SC, and Sumter, FL, highlighting the Company's strong momentum in key US regions.

Strong Backlog and Strategic Partnerships: The Company holds a project backlog exceeding $2 million in signed contracts for solar and energy storage installations set to commence in spring 2025 across the Company's franchise network. In addition, the Company continues to leverage key strategic partnerships, such as its distribution agreement with Tesla for the Powerwall energy storage solution.

"Joining Stardust Solar was a natural next step for us," said Wally Combs. "We're passionate about delivering reliable and high-quality solar installations. Stardust Solar's business model and comprehensive support system will ensure that we can focus on what we do best building lasting relationships and helping customers transition to clean energy."

About Stardust Solar:

Stardust Solar is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, specializing in solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. The Company equips entrepreneurs with branded business management services, cutting-edge equipment, and comprehensive support, including marketing, sales, engineering, and project management. With franchises across Canada and the United States, Stardust Solar drives the adoption of clean energy solutions that boost economic development and create a more sustainable future.

Disclaimer:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements, including statements relating to the Company's business plans and expected future growth, expected franchise expansions, the outlook of future operations, revenue growth, new opportunities and the demand for the Company's products. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention. It assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247203

SOURCE: Stardust Solar Energy Inc.