FLSmidth A/S: Extraordinary Restricted Share Unit programme to retain key employees

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 6-2025

3 April 2025, Copenhagen, Denmark

The Board of Directors of FLSmidth & Co. A/S have today allocated restricted share units (RSUs) to members of the Executive Management and key staff (25 persons in total) to retain strategic resources to execute on the transformation of FLSmidth and position the company for the next leg of its strategic journey.

The maximum number of restricted shares allocated is 44,021, of which 18,866 pertain to members of the Executive Management. The vesting period is three years, and vesting is subject to the participants being actively employed at the vesting date.

The cost of the programme is DKK 16.5 million assuming full vesting, based on the average closing share price during the period from 21 February 2025 to 27 February 2025, constituting the first five trading days following the release of the 2024 Annual Report.





Contacts:

Investors Relations

Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com





About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining and cement industries and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com.

