NextTrip Holdings and Intimate Hotels of Barbados Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance Caribbean Travel Experience

NextTrip's Technology Platform will be Integrated to Provide Guests with a Streamlined and Intuitive Booking Experience

NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) ("NextTrip," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a leading travel technology company dedicated to transforming how travelers plan, book, and experience trips, today announced a strategic partnership with Intimate Hotels of Barbados ("IHB"), the premier collection of independent hotels, apartments, guest houses, and vacation rentals across Barbados.

As part of this strategic arrangement, NextTrip's cutting-edge technology will serve as the booking and travel provider for IHB, ushering in a new era of seamless travel for visitors to Barbados. NextTrip's state-of-the-art booking platform will be fully integrated into IHB's official website, delivering a streamlined, intuitive booking experience. Through this partnership, NextTrip and IHB are also collaborating with Caribbean Channels to launch the Barbados Tourism site, with the aim of bringing family-owned boutique properties to the forefront of live, worldwide booking.

Travelers will gain access to over 35 unique IHB properties, from charming boutique hotels and cozy guest houses to luxury vacation rentals. A newly designed, co-branded booking portal will be added to the IHB website and will enable guests to create fully customizable travel packages, including accommodations, flights, tours, activities, and excursions - all in one place. Beyond facilitating bookings, NextTrip will manage all reservation processing and customer service, ensuring a seamless experience from booking to check-out.

This arrangement marks the first phase of a developing broader multi-phase initiative between NextTrip, IHB, and Caribbean Channels to expand NextTrip's innovative solutions throughout the Caribbean. The collaboration aims to enhance the guest experience, increase direct bookings, and strengthen the regional tourism ecosystem. A full white-label solution is already in development for future phases.

"Caribbean Channels is a pioneer in the tourism industry," said Leiza Munn Blakeley, CEO of Caribbean Channels. "Our partnership with NextTrip is intended to transform the way travelers experience the Caribbean, offering personalized and sustainable travel experiences that highlight the region's unique charm."

NextTrip's Chief Sales and Operations Officer Amy Proost added, "We're excited to announce our collaboration with Intimate Hotels of Barbados and Caribbean Channels, including the launch of a booking solution with Intimate Hotels of Barbados. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to enhancing the travel experience for guests while providing a robust platform to help suppliers grow their direct sales."

About NextTrip

NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP) is a technology-driven platform delivering innovative travel booking and travel media solutions. NextTrip Leisure offers individual and group travelers' vacations to the most popular and sought-after destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean, and around the world. The NextTrip Media platform - Compass.tv and Travel Magazine - provides a social media space for viewers to explore, educate, and share their "bucket list" travel experiences with friends. Additionally, NextTrip is planning an end-to-end content ecosystem that utilizes AI-assisted travel planning to capture advertising, build brand awareness, reward loyalty, and drive bookings. For more information and to book a trip, visit www.nexttrip.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, continued development efforts for the Company's travel platforms, including the integration of NextTrip's booking platform with the IHB website and launch of the Barbados Tourism site; market acceptance and use of NextTrip's platforms, the IHB website for travel bookings and other platforms or solutions that may be developed through the collaboration with IHB and Caribbean Channels; changes to NextTrip's relationship with IHB and Caribbean Channels, as well as the companies' collaboration and plans to expand NextTrip's innovative solutions throughout the Caribbean; changes in travel trends, and in particular travel to the Caribbean; changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the Company; the overall level of consumer demand for NextTrip's products/services; general economic conditions and other factors affecting consumer confidence, preferences, and behavior in the travel industry; disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets; the financial strength of NextTrip's customers; NextTrip's ability to raise additional capital to fund its operations; NextTrip's ability to successfully implement its business strategy; NextTrip's exposure to litigation claims and other loss contingencies; stability of consumer demand for NextTrip's products; any breaches of, or interruptions in, NextTrip's information systems; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of products; NextTrip's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; and changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks. NextTrip disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. For additional information regarding risks and uncertainties that could impact NextTrip's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 29, 2024 filed with the SEC on September 4, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

