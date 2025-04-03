CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH is leveraging cutting-edge technology to innovate training

CNH is leveraging cutting-edge technology to innovate training

Basildon, April 3, 2025

CNH continues to break new ground in its use of cutting-edge technology to train its people, customers and partners.

Using simulators, the metaverse, and augmented reality, we are investing in cutting-edge technologies to upskill our workforce in Latin America. This helps our employees, customers and partners to fully harness the potential of our brands' iconic machines.

Among the resources used by CNH for training are cab simulators, which use the actual cab of the machines to simulate activities via virtual reality headsets.

The use of virtual and augmented reality technology is already in place at our India Technology Center (ITC) where it is used to improve quality by testing and evaluating our products.

We also partner with various institutes and universities to ensure collaboration and open innovation thrives.

To find out more and watch our innovation video about our key training and development initiatives, visit: bit.ly/BreakingNewGround_en

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range ofmini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH's 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

