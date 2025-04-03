Launching alongside the new hardware in line with Capcom's multiplatform strategy

Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that Street Fighter 6 and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess for Nintendo Switch TM 2, Nintendo Co., Ltd.'s newest hardware, will both be released alongside it on June 5.

Street Fighter 6 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5th!

Street Fighter 6 represents a new generation of fighting games that can be enjoyed by a wide array of players, with controller input options tailored to both beginners and seasoned players alike, and improved audio accessibility settings to supplement the gameplay experience. Official esports tournament initiatives such as the Capcom Pro Tour and the Street Fighter League have also brought the title significant attention, and the series has surpassed cumulative sales of over 56 million units.*1 There are dedicated modes and features for the Nintendo Switch 2, such as a new mode that utilizes the Joy-Con's gyro functionality, as well as a local battle mode allowing players to enjoy thrilling matches anytime, anywhere, with anyone.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is a unique Japanese-inspired, single player Kagura*2 Action Strategy game. The game takes place on a mountain covered by defilement where players assume the role of the protagonist, Soh. During the day, players purify the villages and prepare for sundown. During the night, players protect the Maiden against the hordes of the Seethe. The title has been nominated for many game awards and received critical acclaim from both domestic and international media and fans for its originality and high level of craftsmanship. This version supports mouse controls, allowing players to enjoy more intuitive controls, and adds the additional content Otherworldly Venture where players can experience the action and strategy from a new perspective.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

*1 As of December 31, 2024

*2 The term Kagura refers to a ritual ceremonial dance performed in Japanese tradition.

