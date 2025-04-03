Gubra Welcomes New Board Members at 2025 AGM

HØRSHOLM, DK / ACCESS Newswire / April 3, 2025 / Gubra (CPH:GUBRA)
Following Gubra's Annual General Meeting 2025 taking place earlier today we are pleased to confirm some exciting changes to the Board welcoming new perspectives to support the journey ahead.
As recommended by the Nomination Committee, the following members were re-elected to the Board:
Jacob Jelsing
Monika Lessl
Alexander Thomas Martensen-Larsen
Astrid Haug
Arndt Justus Georg Schottelius
Henriette Dræbye Rosenquist did not stand for re-election. The Board extends heartfelt thanks to Henriette for her significant contributions wishing her all the best in her new endeavours.
Welcoming new and old faces
The Board welcomes Gubra Co-Founder and Scientific Advisor Niels Vrang's re-entry to the board and Claudia Mitchell as new members of the Board. Their collective experience in biotech innovation, research, and entrepreneurship will be a valuable asset to the next chapters in the company's growth journey.
A new Chair at the helm
Monika Lessl, previously serving as a Board member, has been appointed as the new Chair, succeeding Jacob Jelsing, who remains an active member of the Board. As internationally experienced pharma and life science executive with more than 25 years of R&D and Innovation leadership, Monika brings visionary leadership and deep insight into innovation and sustainability - two key pillars of Gubra's mission.
Quote from incoming Chair, Monika Lessl:
"I am honoured and excited to take over the chair at Gubra and look forward to supporting Gubra's impressive growth journey and taking it to the next level. The strength of the people at Gubra, the deep commitment to science, and the technological capabilities are truly exceptional. This will remain the foundation as well as the commitment to society by contributing to a healthy planet."
With a refreshed Board and continued commitment to scientific excellence and sustainability, Gubra is well-positioned for the next chapter in its growth journey.
Learn more about the AGM agenda and get to know the Board of Directors through their CVs here: Notice to convene Annual General Meeting 2025
Contacts at Gubra
Media: Sofia Pitt Boserup, sbo@gubra.dk, +45 4188 9586
Investors: Kristian Borbos, kbo@gubra.dk, +45 3080 8035
About Gubra
Gubra, founded in 2008 in Denmark, listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, is specialized in pre-clinical contract research services and peptide-based drug discovery within metabolic and fibrotic diseases. Gubra's activities are focused on the early stages of drug development and are organised in two business areas - CRO Services and Discovery & Partnerships (D&P). The two business areas are highly synergistic and create a unique entity capable of generating a steady cash flow from the CRO business while at the same time enjoying biotechnology upside in the form of potential development milestone payments and potential royalties from the D&P business. Gubra has approx. 260 employees and in 2024 revenue of DKK 266 million. See www.gubra.dk for more information.
