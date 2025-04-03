Gubra Welcomes New Board Members at 2025 AGM

Gubra (CPH:GUBRA)

Following Gubra's Annual General Meeting 2025 taking place earlier today we are pleased to confirm some exciting changes to the Board welcoming new perspectives to support the journey ahead.

As recommended by the Nomination Committee, the following members were re-elected to the Board:

Jacob Jelsing

Monika Lessl

Alexander Thomas Martensen-Larsen

Astrid Haug

Arndt Justus Georg Schottelius

Henriette Dræbye Rosenquist did not stand for re-election. The Board extends heartfelt thanks to Henriette for her significant contributions wishing her all the best in her new endeavours.

Welcoming new and old faces

The Board welcomes Gubra Co-Founder and Scientific Advisor Niels Vrang's re-entry to the board and Claudia Mitchell as new members of the Board. Their collective experience in biotech innovation, research, and entrepreneurship will be a valuable asset to the next chapters in the company's growth journey.

A new Chair at the helm

Monika Lessl, previously serving as a Board member, has been appointed as the new Chair, succeeding Jacob Jelsing, who remains an active member of the Board. As internationally experienced pharma and life science executive with more than 25 years of R&D and Innovation leadership, Monika brings visionary leadership and deep insight into innovation and sustainability - two key pillars of Gubra's mission.

Quote from incoming Chair, Monika Lessl:

"I am honoured and excited to take over the chair at Gubra and look forward to supporting Gubra's impressive growth journey and taking it to the next level. The strength of the people at Gubra, the deep commitment to science, and the technological capabilities are truly exceptional. This will remain the foundation as well as the commitment to society by contributing to a healthy planet."

With a refreshed Board and continued commitment to scientific excellence and sustainability, Gubra is well-positioned for the next chapter in its growth journey.

Learn more about the AGM agenda and get to know the Board of Directors through their CVs here: Notice to convene Annual General Meeting 2025