Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2025) - Masivo Silver Corp. (TSXV: MASS) (OTC Pink: GNYPF) ("Masivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on April 1, 2025 it completed the signing of an arms-length agreement to acquire the Cerro Colorado Gold, Copper and Silver project in the state of Sonora, Mexico with Jorge Rafael Gallardo Romero, Minera GoldZone S.A. de C.V. and partners. This project is located 28 kilometres from the city of Alamos, Sonora and 11 kilometres north of the Piedras Verdes open pit copper mine, one of Mexico's largest.

"With the option agreement signed and all necessary permits already in hand. We are fully prepared to move forward," said David Coburn, CEO of Masivo Silver. "The drill targets are being carefully defined, being prioritized, and we are mobilizing immediately to begin drilling these high-grade silver zones. This is a significant milestone for the Cerro Colorado Project, and we are excited to start unlocking its full potential."

Masivo Silver Corp and Minera Goldzone agreed on:

Upon signing the definitive agreement, Masivo Silver Corp will grant 300,000 shares and begin discussions with the exploration team for an eight-hole drill program at Cerro Colorado.

Upon the first anniversary of completing the eight-hole drill program, Masivo will pay $60,000 USD and a second payment of either 1,000,000 Masivo shares or $100,000 USD.

Upon the Second anniversary Masivo will pay $70,000 USD and a second payment of either 1,500,000 Masivo shares or $150,000 USD.

Upon the third anniversary Masivo will pay $80,000 USD and a second payment of either 2,000,000 shares or $200,000 USD.

Upon the fourth anniversary Masivo will pay $100,000 USD and a second payment of either 2,500,000 shares or $250,000 USD.

Where in each selection between shares and cash, Masivo can further elect to settle a cash election using shares based on a 10-day weighted average share price formula calculating the number of shares issued. The 10-day weighted average price would begin 15 trading days before the anniversary date and end 5 trading days before the anniversary date.

Upon the 48-month anniversary and all commitments between Masivo Silver Corp and Minera Goldzone and Partners involved have been met at 100%, the concession title and all mining rights will be granted to Masivo Silver, Minera Goldzone and Partners will keep 1.5% NSR which Masivo can buy the 100% for $1,000,000 USD.

The Cerro Colorado project consists of two properties, the El Tacon Dos (Cerro Colorado) concession containing 774 Hectares (1911 Acres) and the Valle Del Cobre concession containing 1875 Hectares (4631 Acres).

Masivo Silver Corp is responsible for the environmental impact in property, Masivo is responsible to pay all duties and taxes on the mining concession, these during our mining operations in the property.

Senior Mexican Geologist Jorge Rafael Gallardo along with the guidance from Mark Bailey and Brian Brewer is very close to completing the design of an eight hole drill program which will be announced in the very near future with the commencement of drilling targeted in May of 2025. Masivo will use its $75,000 USD drill credit with a Mexican drill company to start the drilling process.

In the SW part of the project, in a collapsed tunnel on the main structure a historical sample taken from the mineralzed zone reportedly returned assay values of 2200 g/t Ag and 4.57 g/t Au. As reported in "Consejo de Recursos Naturales No Removables" (now Servicio Geologico Mexicano) according to the report, this sample was taken in November of 1972 by Ing. Adalberto Vazquez P.

Four hundred meters to the NE from the reported high-grade sample, a sieve sample of the dumps from another collapsed tunnel on this mineral concession was assayed and returned values of 1840 g/t Ag, 4.8 g/t Au, 3.06% Cu, 4.5 % Pb and 2.92% Zn. This was a selective sample and may not represent underlying mineralization.

One hundred meters to the NW of the dump, a hand-made trench was opened and resulting samples returned strong anomalies including 7.2 meters true-width with 0.75 g/t Au, 159 g/t Ag, 0.24% Cu, 0.52% Pb, 0.29% Zn. These anomalous values from the leached zone of the breccia outcrop confirm the same geochemical signature of the polymetallic sulfide mineralization found below the surface in the old workings.

On the surface, the alteration zone is heavily leached with box works of different types of sulfides that were leached are clearly observed. Surface sampling returned values of between 12 to 561 g/t Ag and anomalous values of Gold and Copper. This mineralized area falls on the same trend as the Piedras Verdes Project Mine. All recent surface, trench and dump samples taken in rock chips and channel, were sent to ALS Chemex in Sonora, Mexico with the pulps being analyzed by ALS Chemex in Vancouver, Canada with the labs strict QA/QC procedures.

Masivo continues to work with its QP Brian Brewer as he recovers from taking some personal time off, we expect assay results from the Boston Mine in the near future.

Qualified Person

Brian Brewer, PGeo, is Masivo Silver's qualified person for the company's projects in Mexico and Nevada and has approved this news release.

About Masivo Silver Corp.

