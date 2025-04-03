New Holland IntelliSense Baler System Recognized With Davidson Prize for Engineering Innovation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 3, 2025 / CNH

CNH brand, New Holland, received a Davidson Prize for Engineering Innovation.

IntelliSense technology, a new option for New Holland's BigBaler high-density (HD) balers, helps operators increase productivity, bale quality, fuel efficiency and comfort by automating essential baler and tractor functions.

This technology has been recognized with one of the highest distinctions bestowed by American agricultural engineers.

Created to highlight breakthrough innovations in agricultural, food and biological systems engineering, the Davidson Prize is awarded from entries selected for AE50 - a group of fifty agricultural engineering products chosen by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) for their innovation, significant engineering advancement and market impact. Following this selection, ASABE collaborates with the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) to identify the three most innovative products worthy of the Davidson Prize. This year, New Holland's IntelliSense baler automation system was one of the three winners.

IntelliSense is compatible with New Holland T7 Long Wheelbase, T7 HD and T8 AutoCommand tractors, as long as they have ISOBUS Class 3 functionality unlocked for direction and speed control, as well as differential GPS for even greater accuracy.

