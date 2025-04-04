Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations' Inka Health Completes Analytical Work for AstraZeneca Canada, Advancing Pharmaceutical Analytics and Leading to Key Studies at ISPOR 2025

Onco-Innovations Limited (CSE:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF)(Frankfurt:W1H, WKN: A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Inka Health Corp. ("Inka Health"), which the Company acquired on or about February 3, 2025 (please see news release dated February 3, 2025), has now successfully completed analytical work under contract ("AZ Services Agreement") for AstraZeneca Canada ("AstraZeneca"), contributing to ongoing advancements in pharmaceutical evidence generation.

Commissioned by AstraZeneca in consideration for prescribed fees under the AZ Services Agreement (which was entered into on or about September 19, 2024), this work reflects Inka Health's expertise in developing rigorous methodologies to strengthen the reliability of real-world data in healthcare decision-making. By addressing key analytical challenges, the project has yielded insights with broad implications for regulatory evaluation of real-world evidence and market access strategies. As a result of this work, two poster abstracts[1] have been developed and will be presented at ISPOR 2025 in Montréal, showcasing key findings and their impact on the use of real-world evidence in pharmaceutical research.

The first study, titled "Addressing Bias and Generalizability Challenges in Non-Local Real-World Evidence Through Transportability Analyses"[2], was co-authored by Inka Health founders Paul Arora and Alind Gupta alongside AstraZeneca Canada. This research explores innovative methodologies to enhance the credibility and applicability of real-world evidence (RWE) in regulatory and market access decisions. RWE is data collected from everyday medical practice rather than controlled clinical trials, making it valuable but sometimes difficult to apply across different populations. It demonstrates how advanced analytical approaches, such as transportability analysis, can mitigate bias and improve the generalizability of international data, ensuring that findings from one country or setting can be adjusted to be more relevant for another. This can be particularly important for regulators and pharmaceutical companies seeking to make informed decisions on treatments across diverse healthcare systems.

The second study, "A Comprehensive Review of Real-World Evidence (RWE) Use in Submissions to Canada's Drug Agency (CDA)"[3], provides an in-depth evaluation of how RWE is utilized in regulatory submissions in Canada. Regulatory submissions are the formal applications pharmaceutical companies submit to health authorities when seeking approval for a new drug or therapy. Inka Health has identified key trends and future opportunities in leveraging RWE to support pharmaceutical decision-making. By analyzing past submissions, the study sheds light on how often and in what ways RWE has influenced drug approvals, helping to shape more efficient and evidence-based regulatory strategies. These findings highlight the growing role of data-driven insights in optimizing drug evaluation processes and regulatory strategies.

The importance of advanced analytical methodologies, demonstrated through Inka Health's client work, is driving their incorporation into its proprietary analytics platform, SynoGraph (the "Platform"). Designed to address pressing global challenges in pharmaceutical analytics, SynoGraph incorporates advanced causal inference techniques to enable transportability analysis. The Platform, informed by novel research and collaborations with industry leaders like AstraZeneca, strengthens Inka Health's role in advancing evidence generation and precision medicine.

"The successful completion of this work with AstraZeneca Canada is a testament to Inka Health's ability to tackle some of the most complex challenges in pharmaceutical analytics. Real-world evidence is only as useful as its credibility and applicability, and our team has focused on developing methodologies that push the boundaries of what's possible in this space. Partnerships like this are what drive real innovation, and we're proud to be at the forefront of this evolution," said Paul Arora, CEO of Inka Health.

The findings from Inka Health and AstraZeneca Canada's contracted analytical work will be presented at ISPOR 2025, the premier global conference for health economics and outcomes research. The event, taking place in Montréal, Québec, from May 11-15, 2025, brings together industry experts, academics, regulators, and pharmaceutical professionals to discuss innovations that shape healthcare decision-making worldwide. The studies will be showcased on Friday, May 16, from 9:00 - 11:30 AM ET (Eastern Time).

About Inka Health

Inka Health is an AI-driven analytics company revolutionizing oncology research and drug development through advanced causal AI. Its proprietary platform, SynoGraph, leverages AI-powered causal inference to identify which cancer patients are most likely to respond to specific treatments, advancing precision medicine. By integrating diverse multimodal medical data - including genomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics - SynoGraph uncovers hidden insights that can optimize treatment decisions and clinical trial design. With this cutting-edge technology, Inka Health helps pharmaceutical companies accelerate drug development, reduce trial failures, and bring life-saving therapies to market faster.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to prevent and cure cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours, setting new standards in cancer treatment. Onco's commitment to excellence and innovation drives it to develop advanced therapies that improve patient outcomes and offer hope in the fight against cancer.

ON BEHALF OF ONCO-INNOVATIONS LIMITED,

"Thomas O'Shaughnessy"

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Thomas O'Shaughnessy

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: + 1 888 261 8055

investors@oncoinnovations.com

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the further development, potential commercialization and benefits of the Company's technologies, including Synograph, as well as the prospects of the Company, and the Company's business and plans generally, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "potential", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to further develop, prove out or commercialize the Company's technologies, the failure to receive regulatory approval in respect of the technologies, and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

[1] A poster abstract is a concise summary of a research study that is presented in a visual format at academic or industry conferences, typically displayed on a poster to highlight key findings, methodology, and conclusions for discussion with attendees. [2] ISPOR. (2025). Enhancing Health Technology Assessment with Data Transportability Analyses: Addressing Bias and Generalizability Challenges in Non-Local Real-World Evidence. ISPOR 2025 Presentations Database. [3] ISPOR. (2025). A Comprehensive Review of Real-World Evidence (RWE) Use in Submissions to Canada's Drug Agency (CDA). ISPOR 2025 Presentations Database. SOURCE: Onco-Innovations Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire