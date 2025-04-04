R&S Group Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Press release
R&S Group inaugurates new distribution transformer plant in Poland
4 April 2025 - R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN), a leading provider of distribution transformer solutions, power transformers and other electrical components, celebrated the grand opening of its new greenfield oil distribution transformer plant under the Rauscher & Stoecklin brand in Krzeczów near Bochnia, Poland on 3 April 2025. Close to 200 participants attended the event for customers, suppliers and local government and press representatives which - besides the ribbon-cutting ceremony - also included a tour of the 10,000 sqm facility.
This state-of-the-art plant marks a significant milestone in the company's strategic expansion plans. Key highlights include:
Markus Laesser, Group CEO, expressed pride in the achievement, noting that the project, which began in 2022, overcame various challenges including global supply chain disruptions and economic uncertainties. "This new plant represents our commitment to innovation and our dedication to meeting the growing demands of our industry. We thank our hard-working employees, esteemed customers, loyal suppliers, and the local community in Poland for their support in bringing this project to fruition," the CEO stated during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Jaroslaw Struzik, Plant and Operations Manager at Rauscher & Stoecklin in Krzeczów, added: "Our factory is not just about buildings, machines and production lines. It is, above all, about the people - their knowledge, experience and daily work. We will be able to deliver top-quality products, build our company's reputation, and contribute to the growth of the entire industry."
During his closing remarks, Heinz Kundert, Chairman of the Board of Directors of R&S Group, stated: "This new factory is not only a testament to the growth and ambition of our company, but also a reflection of the strong partnerships we have built with our suppliers, customers and the local community. Special thanks go to Markus Laesser and his team for their exceptional work in bringing this project to life. Their vision, leadership, and commitment have made this achievement possible."
The Group views this new facility as a crucial step in its strategic roadmap for profitable growth, emphasizing its commitment to expansion, operational excellence and innovation in the power distribution sector.
R&S Group will publish its Annual Report 2024 as well as the Non-Financial Report 2024 on 15 April 2025.
www.the-rsgroup.com
