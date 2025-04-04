Anzeige
WKN: A2DREX | ISIN: SE0009663834
Stuttgart
04.04.25
08:14 Uhr
0,029 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Bambuser AB: Bambuser publishes Annual Report for 2024

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 4, 2025 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL)

Bambuser's Annual Report for 2024 has now been published (in Swedish) and is available at bambuser.com/ir.

About Bambuser
Bambuser is the world's leading virtual commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 250 brands from 40+ countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

Attachments

Bambuser Annual Report Final 2024

SOURCE: Bambuser AB



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
