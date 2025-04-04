DJ Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist (LSPU LN) Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Apr-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 55.3496 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 54297262 CODE: LSPU LN ISIN: LU0496786657 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPU LN Sequence No.: 381158 EQS News ID: 2111758 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2111758&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2025 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)