The CA-1 Series 4 system features major upgrades across all core systems, including electromagnetic-gripping, redesigned induction modules for higher energy efficiency and a redesigned hygiene module

New generation serves up to 500 meals per ingredient load, now significantly lighter architecture by over 450 kg, and comes with vertically integrated AI-voice ordering

Production has officially begun, with first CA-1 Series 4 units shipping to customers from summer 2025, marking a major step in Circus global rollout strategy

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1 a global leader in AI software and embodied AI-robotics for the food service industry, today announced the launch and active production start of CA-1 Series 4, the most advanced generation of its embodied AI-powered meal production robot. Purpose-built for industrial scale, Series 4 redefines autonomous food service with breakthrough improvements across throughput, intelligence, and user experience with customer deliveries scheduled from this Summer.

The new Series 4 builds on years of development and real-world use, featuring a redesigned architecture optimized for throughput, efficiency, and modularity. At its core is an advanced induction heating system with profiled temperature control and customizable stirring speeds for AI-driven precision meal preparation. A new pot and silo structure enables faster, more reliable handling and supports over 500 meals per ingredient load.

An all new electromagnetic quick-release gripper, integrated with collaborative arms, improves responsiveness and reduces cycle time, while boosting durability. The re-engineered cleaning module features an industrial-grade retracting system and intelligent washer for fully automated hygiene. An upgraded dispensing unit ensures precise ingredient handling and fast swaps. A new onboard touchscreen, paired with AI voice ordering, makes the CA-1 the first meal production robot with a fully integrated user-facing experience.

The system runs on an AI-native architecture integrated with Circus OS, enabling real-time optimization and intelligent coordination. A fully reengineered frame and material strategy reduces total system weight by over 450 kg, significantly cutting costs across shipping, handling, and installation.

"Gen 4 represents a huge leap forward for the CA-1 system across design, engineering, and manufacturability. We've set a new market standard for what's possible in autonomous meal production, combining performance, intelligence, and scale in one seamless platform," said Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO of Circus. "This is the result of relentless engineering innovation and deep cross-functional work. Massive kudos to our entire team at Circus for making this Series real."

About Circus

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a global technology company pioneering embodied AI and autonomous robotics for the food service industry. Its flagship product, the CA-1, is the world's first fully autonomous cooking robot designed for commercial use. Powered by its proprietary software platform, the CA-1 delivers consistent, high-quality food at scale, while reducing labor dependency and enabling full kitchen automation. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, Circus is on a mission to build a global infrastructure for autonomous food production.

