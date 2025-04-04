CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Indosuez Wealth Management plans to acquire Banque Thaler

Press release

Geneva / Paris / Brussels, 4 April 2025

Indosuez Wealth Management plans to acquire Banque Thaler

Indosuez Wealth Management, a subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole Group, has announced that its entity in Switzerland has signed an agreement to purchase the entire capital of Banque Thaler, a Swiss banking institution recognised for the excellence of its services and its long-term expertise in wealth management.

This acquisition is fully in line with Indosuez Wealth Management's development strategy, strengthening its position in the Swiss market, the global hub for wealth management, where Indosuez has been present since 1876. Banque Thaler, founded in 1982, is renowned for the excellence of its services and its long-term expertise in wealth management.

With this acquisition, Banque Thaler and Indosuez clients will have access to a broader range of products and expertise. In particular, Banque Thaler's clients will be able to benefit from the Group's solidity, its international network and its multiple capabilities in financing, corporate finance, fund servicing and asset management.

For Jacques Prost, Chief Executive Officer of Indosuez Wealth Management: "This acquisition strengthens our position in Switzerland and illustrates our determination to provide our clients with solutions that are increasingly tailored to their needs. Indosuez is pursuing its growth strategy in a sector undergoing consolidation and is now a major stakeholder in wealth management in Europe." Marc-André Poirier, Chief Executive Officer of Indosuez in Switzerland, adds: "We are delighted to welcome Banque Thaler. Following record revenue in 2024, this acquisition will bring our assets under management to nearly €50 billion1. We will work with Banque Thaler's teams to make this acquisition a success for both clients and employees."

Dirk Eelbode, Chief Executive Officer of Banque Thaler: "Indosuez Wealth Management in Switzerland is the ideal partner for Banque Thaler. What our management can offer will not only be maintained but enhanced thanks to the substantial resources made available by a major banking group with exceptional financial strength. This can only benefit our clients. At Indosuez we also find the entrepreneurial spirit that characterises Banque Thaler, and this is a great opportunity for all our employees to join an ambitious growth project. These are all positives that will contribute to our continued goal of being the leading player in Switzerland for our clients."

The finalisation of the transaction remains subject to the prior approval of the relevant supervisory authorities, and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2025. This acquisition would bring Indosuez Wealth Management's total assets under management to nearly €220 billion.

The impact on Crédit Agricole S.A.'s CET1 ratio would be limited.

About Indosuez Wealth Management

Indosuez Wealth Management is the global wealth management brand of the Crédit Agricole Group, the world's 9th largest bank by balance sheet (The Banker 2024).

For over 150 years, Indosuez Wealth Management has been helping major private clients, families, entrepreneurs and professional investors to manage their private and professional assets. The bank offers a customised approach enabling each of its clients to preserve and develop their wealth in line with their aspirations. Its teams offer a continuum of services and products including Advisory & Financing, Investment Solutions, Fund Servicing & Technology and Banking Solutions.

Indosuez Wealth Management employs more than 4,500 people in 16 territories around the world: in Europe (Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal, Monaco, Spain and Switzerland), Asia-Pacific (Hong Kong SAR, New Caledonia and Singapore), the Middle East (Dubai, Abu Dhabi) and Canada (representative office).

With €215 billion in client assets at the end of December 2024, Indosuez Wealth Management is one of Europe's leading wealth management companies.

Find out more at https://ca-indosuez.com/.

About Indosuez in Switzerland

Indosuez Wealth Management is one of Switzerland's leading financial institutions, and is now one of the country's top three foreign banks.

The bank in Switzerland handles wealth management, transactional commodity financing and commercial banking. Its roots date back to 1876, when it was established in Geneva. Its teams include more than 800 specialists based in Geneva, Lugano and Zurich, as well as in Asia (Hong Kong and Singapore) and in the Middle East (Abu Dhabi and Dubai). They combine their knowledge of the local environment with the extensive expertise and scope for action of the global network of Indosuez, Crédit Agricole CIB and the Crédit Agricole Group.

The Swiss platform is in charge of developing Indosuez Wealth Management's activities in Switzerland, the Middle East and Asia.

Find out more at www.ca-indosuez.com and at https://switzerland.ca-indosuez.com/

About Banque Thaler

Banque Thaler is a Swiss wealth management bank that became independent in 1999 and is mainly owned by its directors. Throughout its existence, it has stood out for its focus on a targeted client base and on its discretionary management services. Serving families and entrepreneurs, its management is based on dynamic asset allocation by integrating solid expertise in selecting alternative funds and private equity. The bank has offices in Geneva and Zurich.

https://banquethaler.ch/

1 For CA Indosuez (Switzerland) SA - Pro forma to date