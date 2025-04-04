Robit Oyj: Ari Suokas Appointed Group CFO At Robit Plc

ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 4 APRIL 2025 AT 10.00

ARI SUOKAS APPOINTED GROUP CFO AT ROBIT PLC

Ari Suokas, M.Sc. (Tech.) has been appointed Group CFO at Robit Plc and a member of the management team. He will start in his position on April 14, 2025.

Suokas joins Robit Plc from Bronto Skylift Oy Ab, where he has served as CFO and a member of the management team. He has extensive experience in financial management positions as well as strategic development in global companies. Suokas has previously worked as CFO at Elematic Oyj from 2023 to 2024 and held multiple senior financial management positions at UPM Oyj from 2015 to 2023. He has also worked as a financial consultant at Deloitte Oy and PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy.

Robit Plc's current Group CFO, Ville Peltonen, will move to new challenges as announced on February 6, 2025. Peltonen will leave Robit Plc during May 2025, ensuring a smooth transition of duties during the spring.

"I thank Ville for his significant contribution to the company and wish him success in the future. Additionally, I am pleased to welcome Ari to his new role and the management team. He has excellent experience from several demanding roles in both large and mid-sized international companies, as well as in financial consulting.", says Robit Plc's Group CEO, Arto Halonen.

