Energiekontor AG

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Energiekontor AG (ISIN: DE0005313506) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 110,00 auf EUR 103,00.



Zusammenfassung:

Energiekontor (EKT) hat ihren Geschäftsbericht veröffentlicht und eine Telefonkonferenz abgehalten. Das EBT für 2024 belief sich auf EUR36,2 Mio., entsprach damit der kürzlich angehobenen Guidance (EUR33 Mio. - EUR37 Mio.) und lag leicht über unserer Prognose von EUR35,5 Mio. Für 2025 strebt das Unternehmen ein EBT von EUR70 Mio. bis EUR90 Mio. an. Damit sollte sich das EBT im Jahresvergleich mehr als verdoppeln. EKT verfügt über 38 Baugenehmigungen mit einem Gesamtvolumen von 1.343 MW (+19% J/J) und hat im Februar bei der deutschen Onshore-Windausschreibung Zuschläge für 192 MW erhalten. Wir schätzen das Umsatzpotenzial allein dieser 192 MW auf rund EUR380 Mio. und erwarten eine Realisierung in den Jahren 2027E & 2028E. Alle KPIs signalisieren einen starken Anstieg der Erträge im laufenden Jahr und sehr robuste Erträge in 2026E & 2027E. Der Aktienkurs hat jedoch seit der Veröffentlichung des Jahresberichts mehr als 30 % verloren. Dies ist möglicherweise auf Unzufriedenheit mit dem Dividendenvorschlag für 2024 zurückzuführen, der eine Senkung von EUR1,20 auf EUR0,50 beinhaltet (Ausschüttungsquote: 43%, FBe: EUR0,60). Wir gehen davon aus, dass sich die Dividende für das Jahr 2025E auf EUR1,10 mehr als verdoppeln wird. Trotz des vergleichsweise schwachen 2024-Ergebnisses bleibt EKT sehr profitabel (Nettomarge: 18%). Wir glauben, dass der aktuelle Aktienkurs eine ausgezeichnete Gelegenheit für institutionelle Anleger ist, eine Position in einem Unternehmen mit einem grundsoliden Geschäftsmodell und einer sehr starken Gewinndynamik aufzubauen. Das Konsens-KGV für 2026 liegt auf einem Mehrjahrestief (8x), ein Niveau, das zuletzt 2017 erreicht wurde. Und das, obwohl die Geschäftsaussichten für dieses Jahr gut sind und für 2026E und 2027E kaum besser sein könnten. Unsere aktualisierte

Sum-of-the-Parts-Bewertung führt zu einem Kursziel von EUR103 (vorher: EUR110). Jetzt ist der richtige Zeitpunkt zum Kauf der Aktie. Aufwärtspotenzial ca. 140%.



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Energiekontor AG (ISIN: DE0005313506). Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal reiterated his BUY rating and decreased the price target from EUR 110.00 to EUR 103.00.



Abstract:

Energiekontor (EKT) has published its annual report and held a conference call. 2024 EBT amounted to EUR36.2m, in line with recently raised guidance (EUR33m - EUR37m) and slightly above to our forecast of EUR35.5m. The company is guiding towards 2025 EBT of EUR70m - EUR90m, which means that EBT will probably more than double y/y. EKT has 38 building permits with a total volume of 1,343 MW on hand (+19% y/y) and won contracts for 192 MW in the German onshore wind tender in February. We estimate the revenue potential of these 192 MW alone at some EUR380m and expect realisation in 2027E & 2028E. All KPIs signal a strong rise in earnings in 2025E and very robust earnings in 2026E & 2027E. However, the share price has lost more than 30% since the publication of the annual report. This is perhaps due to dissatisfaction regarding the dividend proposal for 2024, which was lowered from EUR1.20 to EUR0.50 (payout ratio: 43%, FBe: EUR0.60). We believe that the dividend for 2025E could more than double to EUR1.10. Despite the comparatively weak 2024 result, EKT remains very profitable (net margin: 18%). We believe that the current share price is an excellent opportunity for institutional investors to build a position in a company with a rock-solid business model and very strong earnings momentum. The 2026E consensus P/E is at a multi-year low (8x), a level last seen in 2017. This is despite good business prospects for this year, and an outlook for 2026E & 2027E which could hardly be better. Our updated sum-of-the-parts valuation yields a EUR103 price target (previously: EUR110). Now is the right time to Buy the stock. Upside ca. 140%.

