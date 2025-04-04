Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2025) - Purebread Brands Inc. (TSXV: BRED) ("Purebread" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's press release on March 13, 2025, the Company is proceeding with a consolidation of its issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every five (5) pre-consolidation common shares (the "Consolidation"). No fractional shares will be issued as any fractional share will be rounded to the nearest whole number. The new CUSIP number will be 74624T206 and the new ISIN number will be CA74624T2065. The Company's name and stock symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation.

The Consolidation remains subject to final confirmation by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Consolidation will be made effective at the opening of markets on April 8, 2025. There are currently 115,830,277 common shares outstanding (the "Common Shares") and it is anticipated that following the Consolidation, there will be approximately 23,166,055 Common Shares outstanding.

Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a securities broker or other intermediary and do not have Common Shares registered in their name will not be required to take any action with respect to the Consolidation. Letters of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed shortly to all registered shareholders of the Company. All registered shareholders who submit a duly completed letter of transmittal along with their respective share certificate(s) representing the pre-consolidation Common Shares to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services, will receive a certificate representing the post-consolidation Common Shares.

About Purebread Brands Inc.:

Purebread Brands Inc. is a leader in fast-casual cafe / bakeries in British Columbia, driving retail expansion in vibrant communities across Canada and beyond. Purebread is committed to crafting exceptional food experiences and making a positive impact on the communities it serves.

For more information and updated investor presentation, please visit www.purebreadbrands.com or contact:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the effective date of the Consolidation, the number of Common Shares outstanding following the Consolidation, the treatment of fractional shares in the Consolidation, measures to be taken by shareholders with regard to post-consolidation Common Shares, the anticipated receipt of final approval of the Consolidation by the TSX Venture Exchange and other statements relating to the Consolidation that are not historical facts.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risks that: the Company is unable to obtain necessary TSX Venture Exchange approval for the Consolidation, or is unable to obtain such approval on the timeline anticipated by management.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that TSX Venture Exchange approval for the Consolidation will be obtained on the timeline anticipated by management.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

