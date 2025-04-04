Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Ist das der Durchbruch für den KI-Biotech-Geheimtipp?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896047 | ISIN: US09058V1035 | Ticker-Symbol: BO1
Tradegate
03.04.25
14:55 Uhr
6,202 Euro
-0,440
-6,62 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3906,47016:30
6,3966,45416:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.04.2025 13:06 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: BioCryst Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Finanznachrichten News

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the compensation committee of BioCryst's board of directors granted 10 newly-hired employees restricted stock units (RSUs) covering an aggregate of 65,500 shares of BioCryst common stock. The RSUs were granted as of April 1, 2025, as inducements material to each employee entering into employment with BioCryst. The RSUs were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The RSUs vest in four equal annual installments beginning on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, in each case subject to the new employee's continued service with the company. The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of BioCryst's Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and a restricted stock unit agreement covering the grant.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company with a deep commitment to improving the lives of people living with hereditary angioedema and other rare diseases. BioCryst leverages its expertise in structure-guided drug design to develop first-in-class or best-in-class oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat diseases. BioCryst has commercialized ORLADEYO® (berotralstat), the first oral, once-daily plasma kallikrein inhibitor, and is advancing a pipeline of small-molecule and protein therapies. For more information, please visit www.biocryst.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

BCRXW

Contact:
John Bluth
+1 919 859 7910
jbluth@biocryst.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.