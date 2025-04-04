Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Ist das der Durchbruch für den KI-Biotech-Geheimtipp?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
04.04.25
15:29 Uhr
1,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0601,20016:37
Dow Jones News
04.04.2025 15:33 Uhr
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: Publication of 2024 Annual Report and Notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: Publication of 2024 Annual Report and Notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: Publication of 2024 Annual Report and Notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting 
04-Apr-2025 / 13:58 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
4 April 2025 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
 
Publication of 2024 Annual Report and Notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") has today published its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2024 
("Annual Report"). 
 
The Company has also today made the following documents available to shareholders: 
 
   -- Notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting ("Notice of AGM"); 
   -- 2025 Annual General Meeting Proxy Form ("Proxy Form"); and 
   -- 2025 Annual General Meeting Voting Instruction Card ("Voting Instruction Card"). 
 
The Annual Report is available to download from the Company's website at: https://corporate.fundingcircle.com/investors 
/results-reports-presentations/ and the Notice of AGM, Notice of AGM, Proxy Form and Voting Instruction Card at: https: 
//corporate.fundingcircle.com/investors/shareholder-meetings. Printed copies are being posted to shareholders who have 
elected to receive documents in hard copy. 
 
In compliance with Listing Rule 6.4.1, copies of the Annual Report and Notice of AGM will also shortly be available for 
inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 
 
AGM Arrangements 
 
The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday 15 May 2025 at the Company's offices at 71 
Queen Victoria Street, London EC4V 4AY. 
 
 
ENDS 
 
Enquiries: 
Funding Circle Holdings plc   ir@fundingcircle.com 
Tony Nicol, Chief Financial Officer 
Headland Consultancy 
Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault (+44 20 3805 4822) 
 
About Funding Circle: 
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Established in the UK in 2010, Funding Circle has 
extended more than GBP14.6bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK. 
For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and 
data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. For 
institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and 
delivers robust and attractive returns. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:  381251 
EQS News ID:  2112022 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2112022&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2025 08:59 ET (12:59 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.