DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: Publication of 2024 Annual Report and Notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: Publication of 2024 Annual Report and Notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting 04-Apr-2025 / 13:58 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 April 2025 LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Funding Circle Holdings plc Publication of 2024 Annual Report and Notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") has today published its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2024 ("Annual Report"). The Company has also today made the following documents available to shareholders: -- Notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting ("Notice of AGM"); -- 2025 Annual General Meeting Proxy Form ("Proxy Form"); and -- 2025 Annual General Meeting Voting Instruction Card ("Voting Instruction Card"). The Annual Report is available to download from the Company's website at: https://corporate.fundingcircle.com/investors /results-reports-presentations/ and the Notice of AGM, Notice of AGM, Proxy Form and Voting Instruction Card at: https: //corporate.fundingcircle.com/investors/shareholder-meetings. Printed copies are being posted to shareholders who have elected to receive documents in hard copy. In compliance with Listing Rule 6.4.1, copies of the Annual Report and Notice of AGM will also shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. AGM Arrangements The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday 15 May 2025 at the Company's offices at 71 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4V 4AY. ENDS Enquiries: Funding Circle Holdings plc ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol, Chief Financial Officer Headland Consultancy Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault (+44 20 3805 4822) About Funding Circle: Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Established in the UK in 2010, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP14.6bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK. For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and delivers robust and attractive returns. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: ACS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 381251 EQS News ID: 2112022 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2112022&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2025 08:59 ET (12:59 GMT)