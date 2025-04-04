Northern Data has announced a new strategic partnership with Gcore, a leading provider of edge AI, cloud, network and security solutions. We see this as an important initiative, consistent with management's long-term aim to establish the company as a leading provider of HPC data centres and AI services. We also note the recent publication of the full audited figures and Report and Accounts on 28 March, confirming all preliminary figures (released 21 January).

