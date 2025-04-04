WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE), Friday announced that Chad Utermark, Executive Vice President of New Markets and Innovation, will retire on June 7.Utermark began his career with Nucor in 1992 as a utility operator at Nucor Steel Arkansas and steadily rose through the ranks, holding leadership roles across multiple facilities before being named Executive Vice President in 2014.NUE is currently trading at $101.51, down $8.28 or 7.54 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX