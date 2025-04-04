Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Ist das der Durchbruch für den KI-Biotech-Geheimtipp?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DRTZ | ISIN: LU1598757687 | Ticker-Symbol: ARRD
Xetra
04.04.25
17:35 Uhr
22,710 Euro
-2,140
-8,61 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
AEX
IBEX-35
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCELORMITTAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCELORMITTAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,79022,98018:41
22,76022,95018:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.04.2025 18:10 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal announces updated financial calendar for 2025

Finanznachrichten News

4 April 2025, 18:00 CET

ArcelorMittal today announces a revision to its financial calendar for 2025. The Q1 2025 earnings results initially scheduled for 2 May 2025 and announced by way of a press release dated 6 December 2024 will now be published on 30 April 2025. The remainder of the financial calendar for 2025 remains unchanged.

Earnings results announcements:

  • 31 July 2025: Q2 and half year 2025
  • 6 November 2025: Q3 2025


Annual General Meeting of Shareholders:

  • 6 May 2025

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is one of the world's leading integrated steel and mining companies with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking operations in 15 countries. It is the largest steel producer in Europe, among the largest in the Americas, and has a growing presence in Asia through its joint venture AM/NS India. ArcelorMittal sells its products to a diverse range of customers including the automotive, engineering, construction and machinery industries, and in 2024 generated revenues of $62.4 billion, produced 57.9 million metric tonnes of crude steel and 42.4 million tonnes of iron ore.

Our purpose is to produce smarter steels for people and planet. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for the renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/



Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations


General +44 20 7543 1128
Retail +44 20 3214 2893
SRI +44 20 3214 2801
Bonds/Credit
E-mail		 +33 171 921 026
investor.relations@arcelormittal.com (mailto:investor.relations@arcelormittal.com)




Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications

Paul Weigh
Tel:
E-mail:
+44 20 3214 2419
press@arcelormittal.com (mailto:press@arcelormittal.com)



© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.