Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2025) - Peak Minerals Ltd. (CSE: PEK) ("Peak" or the "Company") announces that it will change its name to "Sranan Gold Corp." effective after market close on April 7, 2025. The Company's common shares will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the new name at the opening of market on April 8, 2025. In connection with the name change, the Company's trading symbol will be changed to "SRAN".

The Company anticipates no interruptions to its trading activities as part of this change.

The Company's ISIN and CUSIP numbers for the common shares will change to CA85238C1086 and 85238C108, respectively. There is no consolidation of the Company's share capital in connection with the name change and, as a result, certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and shareholders will not be required to exchange their shares or take any other action. Shareholders holding share certificates of the Company can request a replacement certificate, however new certificates are not required and will not be automatically issued.

The Company's CEO, Mr. Oscar Louzada stated, "We are excited to announce our new name as Sranan Gold to reflect our focus on gold exploration in Suriname. Sranan means Suriname in the local dialect. Suriname has seen a significant resurgence in exploration with the recent success of companies such as Founders Metals, Miata Metals and Greenheart Gold. We feel that the potential at our Tapanahony Project is on par with those of the other explorers in Suriname, based on the recent Lidar survey interpretation and the 4,000 meters of historical drilling which showed a highly mineralized system with grades of up to 39.3 grams per tonne gold. We anticipate a consistent news flow over the coming months as work is underway at site in preparation for the upcoming drill program."

The Company's corporate presentation will be available on its new website at www.sranangold.com on April 8, 2025.

Qualified Person

Dr. Dennis J. LaPoint, Ph.D., P.Geo. a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this release. Dr. LaPoint has reviewed and verified the data disclosed in this release and no limitations were imposed on his verification process.

About Peak Minerals

Peak Minerals Ltd. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The highly prospective Tapanahony Project is located in the heart of Suriname's modern-day gold rush. Tapanahony covers 29,000 hectares in one of the oldest and largest small-scale mining areas in Suriname. There is significant production from saprolite by local miners along a 4.5-kilometre trend, where several areas of mining have been opened.

Peak Minerals Ltd. is also exploring its Aida Property consisting of five mineral claims covering an area of 2,335.42 hectares on the Shuswap Highland within the Kamloops Mining Division.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, the timing, nature, scope and details regarding the Company's future exploration plans. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247391

SOURCE: Peak Minerals Ltd.