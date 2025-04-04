Barrick Gold Corporation: Future-Focused Barrick Sets Sights on 30% Production Growth by 2030

TORONTO, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Having laid the foundation to build the world's most valued gold and copper company, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) is now advancing its portfolio of growth projects to support a planned 30% growth in gold equivalent ounces by the end of the decade1, says chairman John Thornton.

In the company's 2025 Information Circular, published today and available at www.barrick.com/agm as well as filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov), Thornton said that despite a challenging operating environment, Barrick delivered on the goals it set for 2024, meeting its gold and copper production guidance and maintaining its unmatched record of reserve replacement while adding substantially to its resource base.

"We improved our financial performance, despite higher costs, with an increase in net earnings of 69% - the highest in a decade - operating cash flow growth of 20%, and a doubling of free cash flow2 relative to 2023," he says.

"At the same time, we developed our portfolio to achieve sustainable production and profitable growth. We continued to ramp up Pueblo Viejo, started prefeasibility work at Fourmile, and restarted the Porgera mining operation. We completed feasibility studies for Reko Diq, one of the world's largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits, and the Lumwana Expansion project, which will become one of the world's largest copper mines. Both projects will support our goal to organically grow our production volumes, particularly in copper, and as such we are proposing to change our name from Barrick Gold Corporation to Barrick Mining Corporation, to reflect the company's changing production profile."

Thornton noted that despite rising metal prices, mining equities have underperformed, with Barrick no exception. "We viewed our equity as undervalued and consequently repurchased $498 million of shares in 2024 and we will continue to pursue share buybacks whenever we believe our shares are trading below their intrinsic value."

"We have an industry-leading balance sheet, substantial liquidity and a global portfolio of Tier One assets.3 These qualities, along with our fully funded pipeline of organic growth projects, put us on track to grow the company and increase per-share returns over the long term," he says.

Also in the Information Circular, lead director Brett Harvey says that board renewal remained a priority in 2024, enhancing Barrick's global business expertise to achieve representation that reflects the people and regions integral to its operations.

"During the year, we conducted a rigorous and structured selection process to identify potential board candidates, and we're pleased to nominate Ben van Beurden and Pekka Vauramo for election at this year's Annual and Special Meeting. At the same time, we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Christopher Coleman and Andy Quinn, who will retire from the Board," says Harvey.

The Board also appointed new chairs for its key committees: Isela Costantini for the Compensation Committee; Loreta Silva for the Audit & Risk Committee; and Brian Greenspun for the Environmental, Social, Governance & Nominating Committees.

Barrick is pleased to host a virtual meeting format for this year's Annual and Special Meeting which shareholders may attend by way of live webcast regardless of their geographic location.

The meeting will be held meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-995-869-810 on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. Registered shareholders, non-registered (or beneficial) shareholders and their duly appointed proxyholders will be able to participate, ask questions, and vote in "real time" through the online portal.

Endnote 1

Gold equivalent ounces calculated from our copper assets are calculated using a gold price of $1,400/oz and copper price of $3.00/lb. Barrick's five-year indicative production profile for gold equivalent ounces is based on the following assumptions:

Key Outlook Assumptions 2025 2026+ Gold Price ($/oz) 2,400 2,400 Copper Price ($/lb) 4.00 4.00 Oil Price (WTI) ($/barrel) 80 70 AUD Exchange Rate (AUD:USD) 0.75 0.75 ARS Exchange Rate (USD:ARS) 1,000 1,000 CAD Exchange Rate (USD:CAD) 1.30 1.30 CLP Exchange Rate (USD:CLP) 900 900 EUR Exchange Rate (EUR:USD) 1.10 1.10

Barrick's five-year indicative outlook is based on our current operating asset portfolio, sustaining projects in progress and exploration/ mineral resource management initiatives in execution. This outlook is based on our current reserves and resources and assumes that we will continue to be able to convert resources into reserves. Additional asset optimization, further exploration growth, new project initiatives and divestitures are not included. For the company's gold and copper segments, and where applicable for a specific region, this indicative outlook is subject to change and assumes the following: new open pit production permitted and commencing at Hemlo in the second half of 2025, allowing three years for permitting and two years for prestripping prior to first ore production in 2027; Tongon will enter care and maintenance by 2027; and production from the Zaldívar CuproChlor® Chloride Leach Project (Antofagasta is the operator of Zaldívar). Our five-year indicative outlook excludes production from Fourmile, as well as Pierina and Golden Sunlight, both of which are currently in care and maintenance; and production from long-term greenfield optionality from Donlin, Pascua-Lama, Norte Abierto and Alturas. Barrick's fiveyear production profile in this press release also assumes an indicative gold and copper production profile for Reko Diq and an indicative copper production profile for the Lumwana Super Pit expansion, both of which are conceptual in nature. Loulo-Gounkoto has been excluded from Barrick's 2025 guidance as a result of the temporary suspension of operations. We expect to update our guidance to include Loulo-Gounkoto when we have greater certainty regarding the timing for the restart of operations. For purposes of this indicative five-year forecast only, we have assumed a scenario where Loulo-Gounkoto resumes operations on April 1, 2025. There can be no assurances that a definitive agreement to resolve the ongoing dispute with the Government of Mali will be reached by April 1, 2025 or at all. Refer to page 9 of the MD&A accompanying Barrick's annual 2024 financial statements for additional information.

Endnote 2

"Free cash flow" is a non-GAAP financial measure that deducts capital expenditures from net cash provided by operating activities. Management believes this to be a useful indicator of our ability to operate without reliance on additional borrowing or usage of existing cash. Free cash flow is intended to provide additional information only and does not have any standardized definition under IFRS, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The measure is not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS. Other companies may calculate this measure differently. Further details on this non-GAAP financial performance measure are provided in the MD&A accompanying Barrick's financial statements filed from time to time on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Endnote 3

A Tier One Gold Asset is an asset with a $1,400/oz reserve with potential to deliver a minimum 10-year life, annual production of at least 500,000 ounces of gold and with costs per ounce in the lower half of the industry cost curve. A Tier One Copper Asset/Project is an asset with a $3.00/lb reserve with potential for +5Mt contained copper in support of at least 20 years life, annual production of at least 200ktpa, with costs per pound in the lower half of the industry cost curve. Tier One assets must be located in a world class geological district with potential for organic reserve growth and long-term geologically driven value addition.

