WKN: A2AN0Y | ISIN: BMG396372051 | Ticker-Symbol: KT31
Tradegate
04.04.25
21:55 Uhr
5,852 Euro
-0,068
-1,15 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OBX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.04.2025 14:10 Uhr
152 Leser
Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Appointment of CEO and CFO

Finanznachrichten News

The Board of Golden Ocean Group Ltd. ("Golden Ocean" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Peder Simonsen as the Chief Executive Officer of Golden Ocean Management AS. Mr. Simonsen currently serves as the Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Golden Ocean Management AS.

Further, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Randi Navdal Bekkelund as Chief Financial Officer of Golden Ocean Management. Ms. Bekkelund currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Avance Gas Holding Ltd. Ms. Bekkelund will commence her new role on June 1, 2025.

April 5, 2025

The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



