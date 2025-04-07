Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to enhancing survival for patients with cancer through immune modulation, announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by H.C. Wainwright Co.

With a research report named "In With the Gut and Out With the Bad in GvHD; Initiating at Buy With a €21 PT", H.C. Wainwright Co initiated coverage of MaaT Pharma on April 4th, 2025 with a Buy recommendation and a Target Price of €21.

H.C. Wainwright Co, a leading full-service U.S. investment bank, provides corporate finance, strategic advisory, and related services to public and private companies across a wide range of sectors and geographies. Their initiation of coverage underscores the strong global potential of MaaT Pharma and its therapies and marks an important step toward expanding its presence in the U.S. market.

This new coverage complements the continued support from existing European brokerage partners-Gilbert Dupont Groupe Société Générale, Kepler Cheuvreux, KBC Securities, Kempen, and Portzamparc Groupe BNP Paribas-further reinforcing the growing interest in MaaT Pharma across both sides of the Atlantic.

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma is a leading, late-stage clinical company focused on developing innovative gut microbiome-driven therapies to modulate the immune system and enhance cancer patient survival. Supported by a talented team committed to making a difference for patients worldwide, the Company was founded in 2014 and is based in Lyon, France. As a pioneer, MaaT Pharma is leading the way in bringing the first microbiome-driven immunomodulator in oncology. Using its proprietary pooling and co-cultivation technologies, MaaT Pharma develops high diversity, standardized drug candidates, aiming at extending life of cancer patients. MaaT Pharma has been listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT) since 2021.

Forward-looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim", "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250406782565/en/

Contacts:

MaaT Pharma Investor Relations

Guilhaume DEBROAS, Ph.D.

Head of Investor Relations

+33 6 16 48 92 50

invest@maat-pharma.com

Rx Communications Group U.S. Investor Relations

Michael Miller

Managing Director

+1-917-633-6086

mmiller@rxir.com

MaaT Pharma Media Relations

Pauline RICHAUD

Senior PR Corporate Communications Manager

+33 6 14 06 45 92

media@maat-pharma.com

Catalytic Agency U.S. Media Relations

Heather Shea

Media relations for MaaT Pharma

+1 617-286-2013

heather.shea@catalyticagency.com