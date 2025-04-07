Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Deutsche Rohstoff AG Gründer Dr. Gutschlag über Highflyer Almonty Industries Inc.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
07.04.25
08:32 Uhr
1,850 Euro
+0,032
+1,76 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7661,83209:28
Dow Jones News
07.04.2025 08:33 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Issue of Equity for Vesting of share awards under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Issue of Equity for Vesting of share awards under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Issue of Equity for Vesting of share awards under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan 
07-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Cairn Homes plc 
("Cairn" or the "Company") 
 
Issue of Equity for Vesting of share awards under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan 
 
7 April 2025: Cairn Homes plc announces that the Company has approved the allotment of 5,329,015 new ordinary shares of 
EUR0.001 each in the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the vesting of share awards for a number of employees 
under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan. 
Application has been made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Official List of Euronext Dublin 
and to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and it is expected that admission will take place on 8 April 2025. 
The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares of the Company. Following this allotment, the 
total issued share capital of the Company will increase to 625,576,122 ordinary shares. 
 
For further information, contact: 
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary 
 
Notes to Editors 
Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and 
communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to 
provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly 
designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c.16,150 unit 
landbank across 38 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with 
excellent public transport and infrastructure links. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: IOE 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  380985 
EQS News ID:  2107848 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2107848&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.