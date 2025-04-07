Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar expands its global delivery capability with startup of electric empty container handler and heavy forklift truck production at the Shanghai facility

KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 7 APRIL 2025 AT 10:00 AM (EEST)

Kalmar expands its global delivery capability with startup of electric empty container handler and heavy forklift truck production at the Shanghai facility

Kalmar has begun production of its electric empty container handler and heavy forklift truck at the company's Shanghai manufacturing facility. The production launch will be marked by a themed event, "Lift to New Heights," which will be held in Shanghai on 10 April, with customers and dealer representatives participating.

Kalmar's Shanghai plant, which opened in 2005, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The plant manufactures a broad range of high-quality material handling equipment, including reachstackers, forklift trucks, empty container handlers, and terminal tractors. Located at the southeastern tip of Shanghai near one of the world's busiest ports, the facility serves customers in the Asia-Pacific, South America, India, Middle East and Africa regions.

The Kalmar electric empty container handler, capable of lifting up to 10 tonnes, enhances the decarbonisation of cargo-handling operations without compromising on productivity or safety. It is available with a variety of modular Lithium-Ion battery options and charging solutions, providing customers with flexibility and efficiency in their operations.

Kalmar's heavy forklift trucks are designed for exceptional strength and reliability, ensuring smooth and secure handling of heavy loads. Having developed its first heavy-lifting forklift over 80 years ago, Kalmar has since delivered over 100,000 units to customers globally.

Alf-Gunnar Karlgren, President, Counter Balanced, Kalmar: "Producing these machines at our Shanghai plant brings us closer to our customers, leading to shorter lead times, reduced import duties, and lower freight costs, which all positions us to better serve our customers and drive future growth."

YewBoon Teo, VP, Kalmar AMEA: "Adding electric empty container handlers and heavy forklifts to our Shanghai facility's production lineup will significantly enhance our competitive edge. With these investments we are empowering our sales teams and dealers to lead the charge in this new electric era, as well as opening doors to the large forklift market and driving sustainable growth across the AMEA (Asia, Middle-East, Africa) region. Our sales teams are excited about this development and eager to secure more orders."

Further information for the press:

Alf-Gunnar Karlgren, President, Counter Balanced, Kalmar, tel. +46 768 271 498, alf-gunnar.karlgren@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Dealer Management and Business Development, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar