BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Cango Inc. (CANG), a Shanghai-based Bitcoin mining company, on Monday said there has been a significant production growth in Bitcoin for the month of March.In March, the production increased by 12% to 530.1 Bitcoins compared with 472.7 Bitcoins in February this yearThe average Bitcoins produced per day also rose to 17.1 compared with 16.9 in the previous month.Friday, Cango stock had closed at $3.77, 7.60% lesser on the New York Stock Exchange. In the after-market hours, the stock traded 3.18% lesser before ending the trade at $3.65.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX