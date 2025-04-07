Valoe Oyj: Valoe Has Been Declared Bankrupt

Valoe Corporation Inside Information 7 April 2025 at 10.10 Finnish time
The District Court of Pohjois-Savo has today, April 7, 2025, declared Valoe Corporation bankrupt.
The Board of Valoe cordially thanks its employees, customers, partners, and shareholders for their support.
