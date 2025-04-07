Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Deutsche Rohstoff AG Gründer Dr. Gutschlag über Highflyer Almonty Industries Inc.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EUSK | ISIN: FI4000561576 | Ticker-Symbol: 7RT0
Frankfurt
05.12.23
08:22 Uhr
0,868 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VALOE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALOE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.04.2025 09:12 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Valoe Oyj: Valoe Has Been Declared Bankrupt

Finanznachrichten News

Valoe Corporation Inside Information 7 April 2025 at 10.10 Finnish time

The District Court of Pohjois-Savo has today, April 7, 2025, declared Valoe Corporation bankrupt.

The Board of Valoe cordially thanks its employees, customers, partners, and shareholders for their support.

In Mikkeli 7 April 2025

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information:

Hannu Savisalo, Chairman of the Board, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 50 2688
email: hannu.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media
www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solar power application projects, especially for vehicles and electronics. Valoe's applications are based on the company's own back contact technology and IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company's cell factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.