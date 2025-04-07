Anzeige
Montag, 07.04.2025
Deutsche Rohstoff AG Gründer Dr. Gutschlag über Highflyer Almonty Industries Inc.
WKN: A3CR3V | ISIN: SE0015960935 | Ticker-Symbol: 0PN
Frankfurt
07.04.25
08:38 Uhr
1,256 Euro
-0,149
-10,60 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.04.2025 07:05 Uhr
Acast AB: Acast presents updated financial targets for profitable growth

Finanznachrichten News

Acast's updated financial target and strategy will be presented in detail at Acast's Capital Markets Day, held today, April 7, 2025.

Acast has a strong focus on continued profitable growth and further strengthening our position in the podcast market. Our strategic priorities include:

  • Leveraging our strong momentum in the US to further increase our market share.
  • Growing the number of monetizable listens.
  • Increasing revenue from automated sales channels.
  • Improving our ability to deliver integrated omnichannel campaigns.

Financial targets

  • Organic net sales growth (CAGR) of 15% from 2025 to 2028.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin between 3-5% in full-year 2025.
  • Positive cash flow from operating activities in full-year 2025.

"Our updated financial targets reflect our focus on driving profitable growth. We are achieving this through investments in the US market, expanding our base of monetizable listens, increasing revenue from automated sales channels, and strengthening our ability to deliver integrated omnichannel campaigns. We are well-equipped to generate long-term value for our creators, advertisers, and shareholders" says Acast's CEO Ross Adams.

Acast's strategy and financial targets will be presented in detail at the Capital Markets Day being held today, April 7, 2025, starting at 2:00 PM CET.

Capital Markets Day 2025
Date: April 7, 2025
Time: 2:00 pm to approximately 4:30pm CET
Format: Webcast live presentations (digital only)
Link to the digital event: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7h4pp4f6

The presentation will be held in English, and there will be the opportunity to ask questions during the event through a chat function. Questions can also be submitted in advance to dennis.berggren@acast.com.

The presentation will be available at investors.acast.com after the event.

For more information

Emily Villatte, CFO and Deputy CEO, Acast
Tel: +46 76 525 0142
E-mail: emily.villatte@acast.com

Ross Adams, CEO, Acast
E-mail: ross@acast.com

Investor Relations:

Dennis Berggren
Tel: +46 70 300 45 33
E-mail: dennis.berggren@acast.com

About Acast

Since 2014, Acast has been creating the world's most valuable podcast marketplace, building the technology which connects podcast creators, advertisers and listeners. Its marketplace spans over 140,000 podcasts, 3,300 advertisers and one billion quarterly listens. Crucially, those listens are monetized wherever they happen - across any podcasting app or other listening platform.

The company operates worldwide and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Acast is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ACAST.ST). Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@FNCA. se.

This information is information that Acast is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-07 07:05 CEST.

