Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Portfolio Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 07

BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC (the "Company")

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

The Company announces that at close of business 31 March 2025 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Net Assets

Al Rajhi Bank 7.46% Naspers 4.72% Capitec 3.84% Firstrand 3.71% Gold Fields 3.32% OTP Bank 3.32% National Bank of Kuwait 3.23% The Saudi National Bank 3.07% Qatar National Bank 3.00% Saudi Telecom 2.98%

The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 March 2025 was as follows:

Saudi Arabia 29.08% South Africa 23.54% United Arab Emirates 11.26% Poland 8.13% Greece 5.52% Hungary 5.27% Turkey 3.92% Kuwait 3.67% Qatar 3.53% Czechia 1.85% Russia 0.00% Cash and other net assets 4.23% TOTAL 100.00%

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

In November 2020, the Company broadened its investment policy to focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC at the same time.

